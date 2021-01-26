Voices were raised at the World Economic Forum today, Tuesday, to demand the “fair” sharing of the emerging coronavirus vaccines and their distribution to all countries of the world.

While the world is close to exceeding the threshold of one hundred million cases of Covid-19 disease caused by infection with the virus, official speeches within the framework of this annual forum for the political and economic elite call for cooperation.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has warned of delays in the delivery of vaccines against Covid-19.

“Europe invested billions in developing the first vaccines and ensuring a real global benefit,” she said, in a video conference during the Davos forum.

In turn, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during her speech to the forum, called for a “fair” sharing of vaccines in the world in light of the increasing competition between countries due to the limited supply.

“What is important is a fair sharing,” she stressed, calling for a “multilateral mechanism” to move away from protectionist tendencies.

“The rich countries of the world have acquired these vaccines,” said South President Afrique Cyril Ramapusa, in his speech to the Davos forum.

He added that poor countries are marginalized by those that have the means to buy vaccines in numbers “four times the needs of their population.”

These accusations coincide with the World Health Organization’s warning of what it described as a nationalist trend in vaccine policies.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that “nationalism in the field of vaccines may serve political goals in the short term, but the economic interest of every nation in the medium and long term dictates support for equal access to vaccines.”

“As long as we do not put an end to the epidemic everywhere, we will not put an end to it,” he added.