The visit of the Swedish activist to Davos stole the attention this Thursday on the agenda of political and business leaders. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank warns that it will continue raising rates until it achieves annual inflation of 2%. Here, everything you need to know about the penultimate day of the World Economic Forum.

For Greta Thunberg, the best-known young climate activist in the world, the fact that the microphone at the World Economic Forum is open for those who contribute to the environmental crisis and not for those affected, already makes it of little use.

“Yeah, (the forum) hasn’t gotten us anywhere specifically good, has it? (…) and it’s the people who are in charge, the people who own the wealth, the ones who are investing in fossil fuels, etc. And , however, they are the ones we hope will solve the climate crisis when we are the people affected by it that we should be listening to,” he said after participating in a discussion during the event.

At the round table, chaired by the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, and attended by three of her fellow activists, Thunberg said she submitted a “cease and desist” letter to the directors. executives calling for a halt to new oil, gas and coal extraction.

United Kingdom: Sunak avoids the forum, but not his opponent

One of the notable absentees at the World Economic Forum was British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Instead, his country’s representation came from the side of Labor Party boss Keir Starmer.

The opposition leader appeared to have heard Thunberg’s call, saying there would be no investment in new oil and gas fields in Britain if his party were elected to rule, marking a major change in the country’s current energy policies.

“What we’ve said about oil and gas is that there needs to be a transition,” Starmer said, speaking on a forum panel.

The Labor Party will attract global investors to drive our economy forwards. We will decarbonise the economy, create good jobs, boost energy security and make the UK a world leader in the climate transition. Brilliant to be in Davos with @RachelReevesMP to set out our plan. pic.twitter.com/ufzjd1lWuV —Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 19, 2023



Britain, under the rule of the Conservative Party, has just held a new round of oil and gas exploration licenses and has refrained from joining international clubs of countries that ban new hydrocarbon field development.

Climate activists have criticized the government and Greenpeace is working on a lawsuit against the licensing round.

Europe: new interest rate hikes expected

The European Central Bank rejected the market’s bets, confident that it could slow the pace of its interest rate hikes given the recent slowdown in inflation, both in the euro zone and the United States.

ECB President Christine Lagarde recalled that the measure to increase the cost of credit was designed to stay at least until inflation returns to the 2% annual target, from 9.2% last month.

“I would invite them to review their positions,” Lagarde said during a panel discussion in Davos, Switzerland. “I think they would do well to do so,” she added, referring to analysts who had expected an easing of measures.