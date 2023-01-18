The first day of official programming at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting began on Tuesday with Europe’s bold statements against China and pressure on Germany to allow tanks to be sent to Ukraine. Here is a summary of the second day of the World Economic Forum.

Ukraine was not called to be a protagonist at the World Economic Forum in 2023, as it was in 2022. However, it became the highlight of the main conferences on Tuesday.

The opening speech was given by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, who assured that she would deliver a letter to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He addressed to President Xi Jinping, in which she reiterates President Volodimir Zelenski’s peace proposal to put an end to war, despite Beijing’s persistent silence on the conflict.

Liu’s visit to Davos was in stark contrast to the conspicuous absence of Russia, a key Xi ally, which has refused to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

In turn, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced an aid package for 3,000 million dollars, as part of a broader one of 18,000 million dollars that will be allocated this year.

As business and political leaders met to discuss the cost of living and war-induced energy crises, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin also pledged her country’s support for Ukraine wherever possible.

Pressure on Germany to allow the shipment of tanks to Ukraine

Germany’s allies also on Tuesday increased pressure on Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz to allow the supply of German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine for deployment against the Russian invasion.

So far, Berlin has resisted providing the tanks or allowing partners that own them to do so, saying Western tanks should only be supplied to Ukraine if there is an agreement between kyiv’s main allies, particularly the United States.

Leopard tanks, the workhorse of armies across Europe, are seen as the only plausible option to supply Ukraine with the large-scale tank force it needs. But they cannot be delivered without German re-export approval, hitherto withheld.

Western officials want to strike a balance between ensuring Ukraine can defend itself and not supplying weapons that could encourage kyiv to attack Russia or draw NATO into conflict with Moscow.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said he “strongly believes” that Germany will provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

“We cannot afford such delays. It must be done quickly,” he asserted, adding that tank deliveries would be a strategic part of the next phase of the Ukraine conflict.

“We hope and are trying to organize further support for Ukraine. We hope that some partners, allies, will deliver tanks to Ukraine,” Polish President Andrzej Duda told a forum panel.

Olaf Scholz will give a special speech this Wednesday at the meeting of business and political leaders.