Ron DeSantis is having none of it. The global elite meeting this week in Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) is out to “undermine Western values,” Florida’s Republican governor said. The Davos elite is on the leash of the Chinese Communist Party. Whatever the “jet-setters in Davos” come up with, Florida won’t make it, he promised last week.

DeSantis, who is said to have good chances of becoming a Republican presidential candidate, is a member of a motley international group of right-wing conspiracy theorists who have targeted Switzerland’s annual political and business summit. In the Netherlands, the Forum for Democracy fueled the Davos plot, including through countless Parliamentary questions about the involvement of Prime Minister Rutte and Minister Kaag in the WEF.

As of this Monday, 2,700 guests from 130 countries are expected at the ski resort, including fifty heads of government, two hundred ministers and fifteen hundred entrepreneurs, as well as leaders of international organizations and NGOs. The Netherlands is present with six ministers, the European Commission with ten commissioners. Under the slogan “Cooperating in a fragmented world”, discussions will be held on topics as diverse as the war in Ukraine, climate change, the relationship with China, cryptocurrencies and inflation, sanctions and energy transition.

Previously, the meeting was mainly under fire from the left. ‘Davos’, where the benefits of globalization were preached, was a logical target for anti-globalists. Davos demonstrations sometimes turned into riots in Swiss cities. It has also been a magnet for years for climate activists who are pressuring the business community to finally take greening seriously. It has been a thorn in their side for years that quite a few participants go to the Alps by private plane to sell nice talk about greening that they quickly forget once they get home.

Lesson hypocrisy

Greenpeace calculated that during the previous WEF more than a thousand private jets flew to and from airports in the area, twice as many as normal. Because some of the flights come from far away, the CO 2 emissions in a Davos week four times that of an average week. Greenpeace calls the “private jet bonanza” a “distasteful lesson in hypocrisy”, also because the WEF attaches great importance to climate goals.

The wealth that is temporarily concentrated in Davos is used every year by Oxfam Novib to expose differences in prosperity. Between 2019 and the end of 2021, 63 percent of all newly created wealth ended up with the richest 1 percent, the new inequality report shows. Only ten percent of the new wealth reached 90 percent of the population. At the same time, 1.7 billion workers see inflation rising faster than their wages and 820 million people go hungry.

Conspiracy theory since Covid pandemic

Today, therefore, Davos criticism also comes from the far right. The conspiracy theories are inconsistent, unproven, sometimes anti-Semitic and appeal to the age-old suspicion that a secret world elite is active somewhere. In Davos, according to the theory, a socialist revolution is being cooked up in secret by that elite.

The conspiracy theory stems from the pandemic. WEF founder and Davos host Klaus Schwab thought after the Covid outbreak that things couldn’t go on like this. With Prince Charles, he presented a plan for the post-Covid era, The Great Reset. The rather vague plan called for governments to curb the free market to combat inequality and advocated investments in sustainability and more equal access for the world’s population to the fruits of innovation.

Conspiracy theorists took off with the term, the first in the US. Trump supporters, already outraged by compulsory vaccination and lockdowns, embraced the theory at the end of 2020. In the course of 2021, the Forum for Democracy popularized the theory in the Netherlands. Klaus Schwab was first denounced by the left as a pawn of big business, in the pandemic he was accused by the right of preparing a left-wing revolution.

Davos is actually a long networking drink, paid for by the business community

For most participants, Davos is first and foremost a disproportionate, multi-day networking event that is mainly paid for by the business community. They run from get-togethers to meetings and bilaterals. The lack of transparency is admittedly a necessary condition for this deal making and diplomacy, but also makes the elitist Davos vulnerable to baseless claims.

‘Davos’ was conceived in the 1970s to train European entrepreneurs in American management techniques. Politicians soon joined in as well. The conference has no political mandate, so ‘Davos’ usually does not produce ‘agreements’, ‘breakthroughs’ or ‘treaties’. It is mainly about networking to promote your country, your company, your ideas and, last but not least, yourself.

The 53rd edition naturally focuses on the war in Ukraine and the resulting economic disruption. No Russians are guests in Davos, but a Ukrainian delegation is expected. There are discussions about sanctions, energy transition, nuclear threat and the course of the EU. Defense ministers will no doubt discuss the supply of heavier weapons.

Central bankers and finance ministers will probably consider the rapidly rising prices. In a WEFsurvey among entrepreneurs, politicians and academics, the affordability of living became seen as the biggest challenge for the next two years. Next come concerns about natural disasters and geopolitical unrest. The climate comes in fourth place.

