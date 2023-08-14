Today it is almost impossible to walk down a street in any city and not come across a façade announcing that a poet lived here, that a soccer goalkeeper was born here, or that chocolate was invented here. Hemingway was NOT in this bar. In this spa, Grace Kelly relaxed. James Joyce and Nora Barnacle sat on this bench one afternoon. At this table Stefan Zweig read the newspaper one winter. It is an upward trend, although not all places are in favor of it.

In the small Swiss town of Davos, a prestigious alpine enclave where millionaires gather every year, the German expressionist painter Kirchner produced much of his work. I have arrived attracted by her figure and the first thing I ask Petra Ruinatsha, my guide here, is to take me to the places where she lived. After crossing some valleys on foot (nine kilometers) we appear in Stafelalp, and next to a watering hole she points to a wooden house and says: “This was the first one”. Around there are only others of identical construction and a panel that announces directions to hikers. So I ask: why is there no sign announcing that Kirchner lived here? “I think the owner does not want to attract tourists, this was and is a redoubt for peasants. We descend to go to the other house, in In den Lärchen, a two-story building with a white façade whose balconies hang clothes. And again I ask: is it not reported here that Kirchner lived? Well no.

This oversight is surprising because Kirchner spent 21 years in Davos. He painted his urban and alpine landscapes by active and passive and, as if that were not enough, here he committed suicide. Ernst Ludwig Kirchner was born in 1880 in Aschaffenburg and, after starting architecture, with some friends he founded the pictorial group Die Brücke in Dresden. In 1917, fleeing the war and after several hospital stays in the Taunus and Lake Constance, he ended up in Davos seeking relief for his mental illness. He first settled in the Stafelalp house with his wife, Erna. He made friends right away and never tired of painting his peasant neighbors. Although the valley was not the best place in the world for Erna, they never left. His problems became more acute as National Socialist ideas advanced and World War II loomed. In Germany, his art was classified as degenerate and he became invisible.

Since 1993 Davos has a museum dedicated to him. There I meet the guide Monique Schneuwly. He shows me the triptych Alp Leben and he explains to me: “That little white spot that is barely distinguishable was his second home.” Intense colors, treated freely, and disproportionate figures to enhance what mattered to him: the farmer, the fountain, the waterfalls, the animals. We go through old photographs of Stafelalp and Monique points to a house and says: “It was this one”, but Petra, my first guide, corrects her: “No, no, it’s this one, the one we’ve seen before, the one with the balconies”, Monique reiterates : “No way, it’s this one, the one next door.” Fankhauser, the lady at the ticket office, takes the postcard and assures: “This is it”, pointing to a different one. I am about to intervene and point out that no, that it is this other one, but I contain myself. I ask Monique the same question: “I don’t care what it was, but why isn’t there a sign to announce what used to be her house?” “What question is that,” she replies. “Farmers don’t want to. Here the peasants have their rules”. Well, finally a rule I agree with. As I insist on seeing a sign that Kirchner was here, I go to the cemetery. Among the fresh grass I discover two stone blocks with the exact words: “Erna Kirchner, 1884-1945″, and, next to it, “Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, 1880-1938″.