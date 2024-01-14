Davos (agencies)

Ukraine presented a peace formula to end the nearly two-year-long crisis with Russia during a meeting of national security advisers from around the world in Davos yesterday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to deliver a speech before the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, but he did not attend the opening morning session, which included 81 participants from countries and international organizations.

Last Thursday, the Ukrainian president rejected the idea of ​​a ceasefire, saying that this would only be in Moscow's interest, as it would give the Kremlin time to replenish its weapons stock.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff in Zelensky's office, represented Ukraine in the talks yesterday, which were also attended by Penny Pritzker, the US special representative for the recovery of the Ukrainian economy, as well as James O'Brien, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

With concerns mounting about Washington's support for Ukraine during the US presidential election year, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken are expected to deliver two speeches during the World Economic Forum, which officially begins today.

Switzerland, which is hosting the talks and the forum, said that the Ukrainian peace talks aim to finalize the principles “for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine” at the level of national security advisers.

She stated in a statement last week that these principles must form the basis for the next stages of the peace process.

The role of the countries of the Global South in the Ukrainian peace formula talks in Davos is in the spotlight. Many neutral countries from Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia have largely remained on the sidelines regarding Ukraine, but those countries will have representatives in Davos this week.

Yermak said that there are participants from 18 Asian countries, 12 African countries, and six South American countries, adding on his Telegram account, “Countries from the global south are increasingly participating in our work.”

Ukraine, which enjoys strong support from its allies, has repeatedly said that it will not surrender until it regains every inch of its territory from Russia.

But it is not clear whether the countries of the Global South agree with this peace formula.

Zelensky's 10-point plan, first presented in late 2022, calls for the withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, paying compensation and providing security guarantees. Russia rejects the plan.

Andriy Yermak pointed out that the Ukrainian peace formula is not a wish list, but a detailed proposal, and stressed that this proposal “will obtain tremendous legitimacy through the active participation of many countries.”