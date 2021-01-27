Important achieve not only a reduction in inequality within individual states , but also the gradual convergence of the economic level of different countries and regions of the planet. Otherwise, there is a likelihood of a breakdown in world development, fraught with “the struggle of all against all.” Vladimir Putin said this when speaking at the session of the online forum “Davos Agenda 2021”, which takes place from 25 to 29 January … The experts interviewed by Izvestia agree that the stratification of society today remains one of the main problems. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin touched upon other issues during the event, in particular, the future of Moscow’s relations with Western countries and the problem of shortages of vaccines against COVID-19.

Gloomy dystopia

Vladimir Putin took part in the Davos Forum for the first time since 2009, when he served as prime minister. He began his current speech with very unfavorable forecasts for the further development of the situation in the international arena. , comparing the current situation with the 30s of the XX century. At the moment, there is a possibility of a breakdown in world development, fraught with “the struggle of all against all,” the Russian leader spoke in the language of Thomas Hobbes. So today a shared responsibility is to avoid a dark dystopian perspective …

Primarily, the head of the Russian Federation drew attention to social and economic problems that increase tension in society … Over the past 30 years, in a number of developed countries, the incomes of more than half of citizens in real terms have stagnated, although the cost of education and health services has been growing, the president stressed. Moreover, a huge mass of people is accumulating who, in fact, are not in demand. According to the International Labor Organization, in 2019, 21%, or 267 million young people in the world did not study or work anywhere. However, even among the working people – 30% live with an income below $ 3.2 dollars a day at purchasing power parity, the president complained.

And here the head of the Russian Federation again remembered the last century, since in 2020 the decline in the global economy became the maximum since the Second World War. According to him, the loss of the labor market by July was equivalent to almost 500 million jobs, and in the first 10 months of last year, the loss of labor income in the world amounted to $ 3.5 trillion.

– And this figure continues to grow. This means that social tension in society is also growing, – said Vladimir Putin.

He is sure that the growth of economic problems and inequality in turn gives rise to social, racial and national intolerance … Meanwhile, unresolved and growing internal socio-economic problems are only prompting the search for an external enemy, which is easier to blame for all the troubles. Therefore, it can be expected that in the future, the pressure on countries that do not agree with the role of “obedient controlled satellites” will only increase, he said.

– Such a game without rules critically increases the risks of unilateral use of military force – this is the danger, the use of force under one or another far-fetched pretext. This increases the likelihood of new “hot spots” on our planet, – the president added.

Considering the fact that the accumulated socio-economic problems remain the fundamental reason for the instability of global development, the world cannot follow the path of building an economy working for the “golden billion”, said Vladimir Putin … According to him, it is important to direct real efforts to achieve not only a reduction in social inequality within individual countries, but also a gradual convergence of the level of economic development of different states and regions of the planet. At the same time, the president immediately outlined several key priorities: providing citizens with housing, high-quality medicine and education, as well as decent salaries and pensions. In his opinion, only those countries that can make progress in at least these four areas will ensure sustainable and inclusive development.

– Respect for human rights remains a key focus. Societies will develop more rapidly if certain states do not restrict the rights of their citizens for political or other reasons … Unfortunately, in the context of global regulation of the pandemic, the situation in this area has deteriorated. Of course, epidemiological measures to combat the virus are important, but they should not be used by the authorities in order to restrict the rights of people, deprive them of the opportunity to express their opinion, – explained to Izvestia Doctor of Public Law, visiting professor at Moscow State University. M.V. Lomonosova Karin Beche-Golovko.

Nevertheless, HRC member Igor Borisov noted in an interview with Izvestia that the economy remains the basis of development, including human rights relations. … For example, in many African countries, only with an improvement in the economic situation can progress in human rights be expected. At the same time, the expert agrees that the stratification of society is one of the main problems that can now be traced.

– In the era of digitalization, the stratification of the global economy has only intensified. Now we need to give more justice to the system of world economic relations … This can be done through a number of steps: here is the reform of international monetary and financial institutions, and the increasing role of the UN in its economic component. After all, the elimination of poverty is not only a humanitarian mission, it is also a balancing of the world economic system, ”Konstantin Dolgov, deputy chairman of the Federation Council committee on economic policy, told Izvestia.

Mutual love

Vladimir Putin also spoke in favor of strengthening the multipolar world. According to him, now different development centers have been formed with their own distinctive political systems and social institutions. In this regard, it is important to build mechanisms for harmonizing their interests. so that the natural competition of development poles does not turn into anarchy and a series of protracted conflicts, he said. Strengthening cooperation is especially important against the backdrop of the fight against the pandemic. The President recalled that mass vaccination is available today, first of all, to citizens of developed countries, while hundreds of millions of people on the planet are deprived of hope for such protection.

– In practice, such inequality can mean a common threat, because, and this is well known, it has already been said many times, the epidemic will drag on, its uncontrolled foci will remain. It has no borders, – he stressed, adding that the coordination of the world community is also required for solving environmental problems.

Before the event turned into a closed format, President of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab inquired about Vladimir Putin’s vision of the development of relations between Russia and Western Europe. According to the Russian leader, the current situation is clearly abnormal and now it is necessary to return to a positive agenda. However, you need to approach the dialogue with each other honestly, get rid of the phobias of the past, he is sure.

– We are ready for this, we want this, and we will strive for this. But love is impossible if it is declared only from one side. It should be mutual, – summed up Vladimir Putin.

After participating in the forum, Vladimir Putin went to the Alexander Garden, where he laid flowers at the memorial sign “Hero City Leningrad”. On the 77th anniversary of the complete lifting of the blockade and the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust, he also visited the Victory Museum on Poklonnaya Hill. Here he examined the “People’s Feat” exposition.