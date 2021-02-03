The meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF, for its acronym in English) is postponed again due to the covid-19 pandemic. The organization of the meeting announced this Wednesday that the new date scheduled for the summit is delayed to August 17 and 20 and will continue to be held exceptionally in Singapore.

“Although the World Economic Forum and the Government of Singapore remain confident that the measures put in place to hold a safe and effective meeting and given that the transmission of the covid in Singapore is almost non-existent, the change of date reflects the international difficulties for contain the pandemic ”, emphasizes the WEF in a statement.

Faced with the impossibility of holding this year the meeting that is held every January in the Swiss station of Davos – from which the Forum takes its name – due to sanitary restrictions, the WEF decided to hold the meeting in a totally virtual way in the past January 25 to 29. A meeting in which more than 25 heads of State and Government participated, and which had the participation of 1,200 businessmen, executives and non-profit organizations.

The WEF was confident of being able to hold its annual meeting in person in May, which was first set for between 13 and 16 and then between 25 and 28, for the first time in Singapore, in clear demonstration of the importance that the Forum gives to Asia “The current global restrictions on travel make it difficult to plan a face-to-face meeting in this first half of the year. Likewise, the different air transport and health regulations related to quarantine have increased the time margin necessary to guarantee that participants from all over the world can join the meeting ”, the note adds.

The 2021 Special Annual Gathering in Singapore in August will be, if finally held, the first annual summit addressing the challenges of recovering from the pandemic and laying the foundations for a more inclusive and sustainable world, insists the WEF. “A global summit of leaders needs the participation of all global players,” says Klaus Schwab, founder and CEO of the WEF. “The Singapore meeting will provide the environment for business, government and civil society leaders to discuss together how to build a global recovery,” he stresses.