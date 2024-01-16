The World Economic Forum (Davos 2024) chose the UAE government’s “Ready” initiative, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in November 2022, among the best global projects in its report. Global “Building Readiness for Tomorrow”, which monitors the best leading and inspiring practical institutional practices for future readiness from around the world.

The “Jahez” initiative, the smart national digital platform to empower federal government talents with future skills, was chosen from among more than 1,000 government and private institutions from around the world and various sectors, based on the results and impact it achieved, as the forum selected only the best nine projects from various sectors. Around the world in three main categories, the first category covers climate, energy and food topics, the second category covers supply chains, and the third category covers institutional readiness.

The “Jahiz” initiative focuses on qualifying and empowering government employees with future skills, to enhance the UAE government’s readiness for the future. The choice of the initiative comes in light of the continuous achievements achieved by the “Jahez” initiative since its first launch, as it has contributed, to date, to honing the skills of 50,000 employees from more than 50 government agencies, who have obtained more than 800,000 training badges, after spending a million training hours. In enhancing their readiness with future skills, including data skills, artificial intelligence, new economy skills, cybersecurity, digital skills, and skills to enhance productivity and accelerate achievement, according to a method that focuses on enhancing employee productivity and providing them with the necessary skills for the future, to keep pace with the rapid changes in government work.

Global honor

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Head of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, confirmed that “selecting the (JAHY) initiative as one of the best global projects in the World Economic Forum’s (Building Readiness for Tomorrow) report is a global tribute to the successes that readiness efforts continue to achieve.” For the future in the government of the UAE, as an embodiment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, which focuses on consolidating the country’s position as a home for acquiring new skills, especially skills for the future, and transforming continuous learning into a solid skill for progress and success, which opens up a country The UAE provides new horizons for creating a better future for humanity, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to enhance the government employee’s readiness for changes, and to empower him with advanced and qualitative skills.

In this context, Al Roumi pointed out that “the UAE government is keen to enhance cooperation with the private sector, and that the (Jahiz) initiative embodies the best models of cooperation and integration between the government and private sectors in the UAE, to enhance people’s readiness for the future.”

She added: “We have established partnerships with more than 18 global partners, and partnerships with leading government bodies, to provide the best continuing education expertise and experiences in specialized fields in order to build qualitative skills and provide customized educational paths and modules that support the objectives of the (Jahez) initiative in enhancing future skills among employees.” Government officials.

Building readiness for tomorrow report

The “Building Readiness for Tomorrow” report was prepared by the World Economic Forum in Davos. The report reviews nine projects from the best inspiring practical experiences around the world in the government and private sectors that were able to transform foresight into specific readiness projects on the ground. The report also addresses what readiness is, and defines it as the ability of institutions to deal with challenges and shocks and to adapt continuously and quickly, to deal with radical changes and crises.

In addition, the report includes a framework for readiness for the government and private sectors that includes six main axes, one of which is the “talent readiness” axis, for which the “JAHY” initiative was chosen as the best global practice to represent readiness for the future in a specific, practical way that achieves impact.

The readiness framework also includes the axes of energy, water and food readiness, critical infrastructure and security readiness, financial readiness, community and governmental readiness, and trade and economic readiness. The report also presented a framework for the private sector centered around operational and market readiness, readiness to align with societal needs and goals, digital technology readiness, and institutional and financial readiness.

Readiness in the UAE government

The World Economic Forum studied 1,000 global projects, and extended an exclusive invitation to the entities whose selected projects, amounting to nine projects, were settled, according to the criteria that stipulate that the projects must be related to readiness for the future, and achieve specific practical results to measure impact, in addition to the presence of partnerships that It contributed to achieving and doubling the impact of the results.