Davos 2024, between political correctness and dystopian fantasies

The fifty-fourth edition of the event took place during the week World Economic Forum in Davos. As per consolidated tradition, it was a hymn to political correctness and its transhumanist, warmongering, greedy “religion” full of pleasant dystopian fantasies. The approach should be not to take this assembly too seriously, just because the greats of the Earth are participating.

Often, the most delusional outings do not come true, but serve as a communication method of terror, to subjugate the masses. ANSA of 01/18/24 said that a Davos predict that “the climate crisis could cause 14.5 million deaths by 2050″. This is a plan created by psychopaths, a terrorist method to get rich on the bale of global warmingor of a well-argued study which, however, is not made public?

The journalist Massimo Balsamoin an article dated January 16th on the blog of Nicola Porro, tells us some background, starting from the closing, with a dinner in the LGBTQI+ room. “According to what was announced, the appointment was reserved for rainbow leaders and would have been attended, among others, by Shamina Singh, head of the Center for Inclusive Growth of MasterCard and the chief economist of Allianz, Ludovic Subran. An idea that is certainly in step with the times, but the contribution to the main themes of the summit will probably not be significant.”

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg to request a bit of everything, in addition to weapons and money, also a particular form of air defense, which will be discussed at the next meeting of the Atlantic Alliance in Washington. The journalist Olga Skabeeva quotes a quote from Stoltenberg, who admits: “the situation on the battlefield is extremely difficult. The Russians are now advancing on many fronts. And, of course, the large-scale offensives of the Ukrainians last year did not produce results. We hoped so everyone. Russia is now strengthening its forces, buying drones from Iran, creating its own drone factory and receiving missiles from the DPRK. We must not underestimate Russia. We should never underestimate it.”

In this scenario, the choice shared by the Belgian finance minister does not appear to be particularly appropriate Vincent van Peteghemwho stated that the European Union has begun work, at a technical level, to seize the frozen assets of Bank of Russia. We are talking about 300 billion dollars. Quiradiolondra.tv announces that on January 6, 2024, the President of Ukraine called on allies to accelerate the transfer of assets to Kiev.

The discussion of the bill, necessary for this purpose, is scheduled for February 2024. But it could begin before the second anniversary of the start of hostilities, on the territory of Ukraine. The transfer of assets could be a measure taken as further financial assistance to Kiev. The Kremlin, for its part, has evidently promised to respond in the same way to the seizure of its assets.

Zenit summarizes the speech by Zelensky on stage Davos like this: he “would like an escalation between the BORN and Russia and regrets the fact that the opportunities that could have led to the widening and worsening of the conflict were not exploited from the Atlantic Alliancewhich instead – fortunately – has so far preferred not to directly strike the Russian Federation”. He is self-convinced that “the possible directions and even the timing of a new Russian aggression beyond Ukraine are becoming more and more evident”, despite, in almost two years of large-scale fighting, the Russian Army has not yet even completed the conquest of Donbass.

Yet the Ukrainian President says he is convinced that Putin may lose the war, may be defeated on the battlefield and rejects the idea of ​​a new diplomatic freezing of hostilities. The editorial team of Zenith concludes by highlighting that this is “an absurdity, which, however, finds support in the President of the European Commission – Ursula von der Leyen – who, also speaking at the Forum, claims that «Ukraine can prevail in this war», ignoring how much the economic and political consequences of the conflict are damaging Ukraine and the EU coffers.

The German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius – the Russian TV presenter Olga Skabeeva always reports – said that “the war between BORN and the Russian Federation could start in 5-8 years”, based on the recent belligerent declarations by the Russians towards the Baltic countries, now considered de facto NATO members. Stoltenberg he hopes to be able to wear down Russia with a “war of attrition”: “this means that now we not only have to implement new systems, but also think about having enough ammunition and enough spare parts.”

But the words of the Secretary General BORN are in stark contrast to the recent words of the Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Ficoconvinced that Western military assistance to Ukraine will only lead to an increase in victims, and that the conflict itself “has no military solution”, as reported by the war correspondent Andrea Lucidi.

Speaking about the current ties between Moscow and Beijing, Lavrov explained that “the Russia-China relations, as our leaders have repeatedly emphasized, are in the best phase ever. These relationships are more durable, reliable and advanced than any military alliance within the old framework of the era of Cold War“, he added. This “reflects the way things really are”, underlined the Russian Foreign Minister, citing as an example last year's bilateral trade data, which significantly exceeded the threshold of 200 billion dollars.

“And this trend will continue to evolve,” he assured Lavrovpromising efforts towards mechanisms in trade and investment cooperation with China such “that they are not subject to any Western influence”, with the use of the ruble and yuan in bilateral trade agreements, which is already around 90% .

Despite this scenario, according to what China reports, the press office of Zelensky he would have avoided endorsing the meeting with the Chinese prime minister Li Qiang. Zelensky said: “The Chinese prime minister can be met by our prime minister. I would like to meet the leader of China. As far as I know, Xi Jinping he makes decisions in China, in Ukraine I do it. I don't need a dialogue, I need important decisions from leaders who can make them.”

Beijing has not commented on a possible meeting with the Chinese president. The Agency IZ RU reports that China's decision not to meet with the Ukrainians appears to have been intentional and not the result of scheduling problems. Two senior US officials told “Politic” that the Chinese delegation rejected Ukraine's offer for a meeting.

Meanwhile, the European Parliamentwith a clearly democratic impulse, passed a resolution, gathering 345 votes in favour, condemning the Hungarian government's systematic attempts to undermine “fundamental values” of the EU. Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have urged the Euro Council to assess whether Hungary has breached Article 7(2) of the EU Treaty through a more direct procedure.

Russian conservative writer Nikolay Starikov observes the meeting of WEF to Davos and states: “How beautiful. The globalist ideologue Klaus Schwabin a conversation with Sergey Brinthe creator of Google, states that elections are, in principle, no longer necessary. There is artificial intelligence, which already correctly predicts who will win. So why waste time and spend money on these useless procedures? Just ask to artificial intelligence who will win and name him. Brin understandably agrees and says that Google already has such developments in place.

Kids aren't shy about anything anymore. It is clear even to the fool, who the artificial intelligence will advise to choose. By happy coincidence, this will always be a welcome character for Schwab and Brin. For example, between Trump And Bidenthe wise robot of Google he will naturally advise Biden. Simple math. No cheating whatsoever. Really”. While in Italy the people are distracted by spending weeks debating the legitimacy of the “Roman greetings” at commemorative ceremonies…

The reaction of the Official Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova on the outcome of the new meeting held in Davos, she was not long in coming. “A peaceful resolution that is truly complete, just and stable is possible only through Ukraine's return to the origins of its state integrity, that is, to a position as a neutral, non-aligned and nuclear-free country, which acts in full respect of the rights and freedom of citizens residing on its territory, whatever their ethnicity. […] And he concluded:

“Unfortunately, these assumptions do not fall within the “Peace Formula” of Vladimir Zelenskynor in the agenda of the “Copenhagen format” meetings, as Davos and the meetings to come, which are senseless and harmful to the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis. The “peace principles for Ukraine” that its organizers are trying to develop are impracticable a priori.”

Those who do not seem to realize that balances, alliances and power relations are in total change, continuing to behave with the arrogant presumption of those who live outside of reality, only the USA and its vassal West appear.

