By Mark John

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Two-thirds of chief public and private sector economists polled by the World Economic Forum expect a global recession in 2023, the Davos-based organization said on Monday, as business and government leaders gather for yet another edition of the annual meeting.

Some 18% consider a global recession “extremely likely”, more than double the previous survey conducted in September 2022. Only a third of respondents consider it unlikely this year.

“The current high inflation, low growth, high debt and high fragmentation environment reduce the incentives for the investments needed to return to growth and raise living standards for the world’s most vulnerable,” said Saadia Zahidi, executive director of the World Economic Forum. , in a statement accompanying the survey results.

The organization’s survey was based on 22 responses from a group of senior economists from international agencies, including the International Monetary Fund, investment banks, multinational corporations and reinsurance groups.

The survey comes after the World Bank last week lowered its 2023 growth forecasts to near-recession levels in many countries, as the impact of interest rate hikes intensifies, Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and the main economic engines of the world fail.

On inflation, the forum’s survey noted large regional variations: the proportion of those expecting high inflation in 2023 ranged from just 5% for China to 57% for Europe, where the impact of last year’s rise in energy prices spread to the wider economy.

Most economists see more tightening of monetary policy in Europe and the United States (59% and 55% respectively), with policymakers caught between the risks of tightening too much or too little.

(Reporting by Mark John)