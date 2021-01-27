The South African president, during his speech at the 51st edition of the Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, criticized what he defines as “the nationalism of vaccines” carried out by some countries to guarantee the drug for their population. In this sense, specialists in the logistics area expressed that, after the appearance of several vaccines, the world faces the challenge of their distribution.

During his speech, Cyril Ramaphosa, who also serves as president of the African Union, highlighted that after the pandemic, “an increase in poverty is expected for the first time in decades” and added that “the challenges we face were not created by the virus. They were created by us, ”said the South African head of state.

On the other hand, the South African leader turned his attention to vaccines and hoarding that, in his opinion, are being carried out by the considered most powerful nations in the world.

“The rich countries of the world went out and acquired large doses (…) Some even acquired up to four times more than their population needs, excluding other countries,” said Ramaphosa during his virtual intervention at the Forum.

According to the AFP news agency, Ramaphosa’s comments come amid recent concerns that bilateral agreements between governments and companies that make vaccines against the Covid-19 virus could drive up drug prices and limit its supply for some regions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had warned about the phenomenon of “vaccine nationalism” and rising prices last year, before finding an effective formula against the virus that causes the disease.

“We are concerned about the nationalism of vaccines (…) The rich countries of the world are clinging to these vaccines and we say: release the excess vaccines that you have requested and accumulated,” Ramaphosa said in his speech.

South Africa is the nation on the African continent hardest hit by the pandemic with 1.4 million cases and 41,797 deaths but the disease, according to data from the independent count from Johns Hopkins University.

The nation, considered upper-middle income, must finance its own participation in the international Covax alliance for the distribution of vaccines. In this sense, it expects 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine, which is made in India, for the next few days.

An uneven distribution of vaccines around the world

According to the Reuters news agency, the United Kingdom ordered 367 million doses of seven different vaccines (between tested vaccines and others in the approval process) for its population of approximately 67 million people. Likewise, the European Union secured almost 2.3 billion doses for a population of 450 million inhabitants.

John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention, reported in mid-January that the African Union had reserved 270 million doses of vaccines, bringing the continent to a total of 600 million doses of the Covax international vaccination scheme, led by WHO and the Gavi Vaccine Alliance.

According to data issued by Ramaphosa, the African continent has approximately 1.3 billion people.

At least 50 million doses are expected to be available between the months of April and June. A situation that is far from what happens in some European nations and the American continent that have already started their vaccination programs.

“We were very encouraged to learn that the Biden administration has decided to join Covax … Covax represents the symbol of global collaboration and solidarity,” Nkengasong said on January 26 during a virtual forum event.

Seth Berkley, Gavi’s CEO, estimated that rich countries had asked for more than 800 million surplus doses and had options for 1.4 billion more.

“The numbers are really amazing … People didn’t know what vaccines were going to work, if any of them were going to work, and they still took several shots on goal,” Berkley said.

Distribution, the other great challenge for countries

For their part, representatives of logistics companies and medical specialists debated ideas about the challenge posed by the distribution of vaccines.

“If more vaccines were available, the transportation industry could manage the distribution, but there is still a big problem,” said Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group.

On the other hand, Dorothea von Boxberg, member of the executive board and commercial director of Lufthansa Cargo, pointed out that airlines, despite being affected by the mobility limitation at the beginning of the pandemic, are ready to face the challenge of distribution .

With Reuters and AFP