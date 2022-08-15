Captain Volandri fielded the first strikers, Fognini and Bolelli decisive in the double. The Roman will return to the Finals for the first time since 2019, Nadal will be absent from Spain

The Davis Cup group stage is just under a month away and the captains of their respective national teams have announced their choices. For the Italian team – on the field in Bologna from 13 to 18 September at the Unipol Arena – Filippo Volandri has decided to call Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli. In “Group A” together with Italy there are also Argentina, Sweden and (again) Croatia, finalist of the last edition that ousted the Azzurri in the last step towards the qualification of Madrid.

Captain – “Bologna is a very tough group, probably one of the most balanced, but at the same time very stimulating”, declared the Italian coach. “Finding Croatia, against whom we lost last year in Turin, will be another reason for revenge and we will treasure the experience of 2021. I am sure that the team will be ready and will give their best to reach the qualification.” the results of the boys in the current season: “June and July saw our tennis players conquer beautiful singles successes with Matteo, Lorenzo Musetti and Jannik and we also have a competitive and close-knit doubles duo like the one composed by Fabio and Simone, who recently they won the tournament in Umag and played the final in Bastad: it is no coincidence that they are in the running to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin in doubles “. See also Colombia lost the series against the United States in the Davis Cup

Spain without Rafa – While Matteo Berrettini will hopefully return to play the Davis Cup Finals for the first time since the inaugural edition of 2019, the great absentee of the competition will be Rafa Nadal, focused on recovering from the injury remedied in Wimbledon and with the fixed goal of the US Open, the final of which will be held a few days before the start of Davis. For the Spanish team, the role of first singles player will therefore be covered by the phenomenon of the Next Gen, Carlos Alcaraz.

The format – The group stage matches of the Davis Cup will be played in four different cities, compared to three in 2021. The capital of Emilia-Romagna will host the matches of the group to which Italy will be part, while the other three locations will be Hamburg ( Germany), Glasgow (Great Britain) and Malaga (Spain). Each city will see the qualification of the top two teams in the group, which will then go on to compete in the decisive phase (from the quarter-finals onwards, from 23 to 27 November) in the only location in Malaga. See also Tennis | Ruusuvuori and Heliövaara organized an astonishing rise and turned the Davis Cup doubles into Finland

August 15, 2022 (change August 15, 2022 | 17:17)

