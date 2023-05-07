Los Angeles flies 2-1 in the series with a net 127-97 in game-3. The Heat struggle in attack but overcome New York
The Lakers accelerate in the second quarter and destroy the Warriors, Miami, however, thanks to a great defense, dominates the Knicks.
Los Angeles Lakers (7)-Golden State Warriors (6) 127-97 (2-1 in the series)
Total domination of the Lakers who return to lead in the series with a showdown in game-3. Golden State runs into a night to forget on both sides of the field, suffers a 30-8 run late in the second quarter to then exit the match in the third. Once again Davis’ impact makes the difference, one way or the other. Shy in game-2, devastating in game-3, when the big man from LA plays so beating LeBron and his teammates becomes complicated. Russell also makes an important contribution, starting very well by scoring the Lakers’ first 11 points and eventually signing 21. James, on the other hand, with his son Bronny who has just announced that next season he will play Usc, on the sidelines, does not even try a conclusion from the field in the first quarter but grows at a distance and also puts his signature on the success of LA. The Lakers win with their trademark, often going to the free line (37 free against Golden State’s 17) and defending brilliantly, the defending champions, on the other hand, arriving on +11 in the second quarter, start playing with a worrying sufficiency, they run into turnover in series and suffer the partial that decides the match. There is also some controversial whistle, with Green, limited by fouls, who certainly does not avoid pointing it out to the trio, but the Warriors can only complain about their truly disappointing performance. After scoring something like 84 points in the second and third quarters of game-2, 38 arrive on Saturday (18 in the second and 20 in the third). Curry closes with 21 points, Thompson with 15 (5/14 shooting) without leaving a mark. Game 4 will be staged on Monday in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers:Davis 25 (7/10, 11/12 tl), James, Russell 21. Rebounds: Davis 13. Assists: James 8.
Golden State: Curry 23 (5/11, 4/10, 1/3 tl), Wiggins 16, Thomson 15. Rebounds: Wiggins 9. Assists: Poole 6.
Miami Heat (8)-New York Knicks (5) 105-86 (2-1)
Bad news for the Knicks. Miami manages to easily win a game in which he shoots 39% from the field and 22% from three and does so, of course, thanks to excellent defense and flashes of attack by the returning Butler. The hosts stay ahead throughout the match and make life very difficult for Brunson and his teammates with their defensive discipline. As expected Butler, after missing game-2 due to the right ankle sprain suffered in the final match of the first match of the series, shows up regularly on the court and in the end, even if he doesn’t shoot very well, he makes the difference beyond his 28 points . New York immediately goes under and never gives the impression of being able to really hurt the attentive defense of the Heat. Randle runs into an evening to forget in attack (4/15 from shooting) Brunson does better but can’t find pace from long range, so the Knicks can’t find answers to Butler and an excellent Strus (19 points). The hosts reach +11 with Robinson’s triple at the beginning of the second quarter to then remain at a safe distance for the entire match. A match dominated far and wide by the Heat, therefore, which must make coach Thibodeau reflect. Game 4, scheduled for Monday in Florida, thus becomes fundamental for the New York team.
You love me: Butler 28 (9/19, 0/2, 10/11 tl), Strus 19, Adebayo 17. Rebounds: Adebayo 12. Assists: Lowry, Vincent, Love 4.
New York: Brunson 20 (7/15, 0/5, 6/6 tl), Hart 15, Barrett 14. Rebounds: Randle 14. Assists: Brunson 8.
