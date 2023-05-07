Los Angeles Lakers (7)-Golden State Warriors (6) 127-97 (2-1 in the series)

—

Total domination of the Lakers who return to lead in the series with a showdown in game-3. Golden State runs into a night to forget on both sides of the field, suffers a 30-8 run late in the second quarter to then exit the match in the third. Once again Davis’ impact makes the difference, one way or the other. Shy in game-2, devastating in game-3, when the big man from LA plays so beating LeBron and his teammates becomes complicated. Russell also makes an important contribution, starting very well by scoring the Lakers’ first 11 points and eventually signing 21. James, on the other hand, with his son Bronny who has just announced that next season he will play Usc, on the sidelines, does not even try a conclusion from the field in the first quarter but grows at a distance and also puts his signature on the success of LA. The Lakers win with their trademark, often going to the free line (37 free against Golden State’s 17) and defending brilliantly, the defending champions, on the other hand, arriving on +11 in the second quarter, start playing with a worrying sufficiency, they run into turnover in series and suffer the partial that decides the match. There is also some controversial whistle, with Green, limited by fouls, who certainly does not avoid pointing it out to the trio, but the Warriors can only complain about their truly disappointing performance. After scoring something like 84 points in the second and third quarters of game-2, 38 arrive on Saturday (18 in the second and 20 in the third). Curry closes with 21 points, Thompson with 15 (5/14 shooting) without leaving a mark. Game 4 will be staged on Monday in Los Angeles.