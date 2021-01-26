Davis Love III, double winner of the Ryder Cup, has been named captain of the United States for the next edition of the Presidents Cup, which will be held in the American city of Charlotte in 2022.

Love, 56, was confirmed as captain on Tuesday after leading the United States to a Ryder Cup win and loss against Europe. For his part, the South African Trevor Immelman will be the captain of the International Team, made up of the rest of the world except Europe.

The coronavirus pandemic, which delayed the Ryder Cup from 2020 to 2021, also caused the Presidents Cup to be postponed for a year, so its next edition will take place at the Quail Hollow Club from September 19 to 25, 2022.