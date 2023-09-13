The Italian campaign towards the Davis Cup quarter-finals starts off uphill, with Lorenzo Sonego surrendering to an excellent Alexis Galarneau 7-6 6-4 and forcing Italy to chase. And to think that when the name of the 24-year-old appeared in the lineups with only one match at ATP level this year, a defeat in the US Open qualifiers by Dominic Stricker, it seemed done. But the Davis Cup has taught us that nothing can ever be taken for granted when wearing the national team jersey, for better or for worse. And so Sonny, who in Malaga had been the hero who had allowed Italy to pass the round with the USA, finds himself unexpectedly defeated as happened in Turin 2021 against Borna Gojo.

Sonny collapses

In the first set the Turin player starts well, takes control of the match and together with his rival creates a series of rallies that entertain the crowd that fills the Unipol Arena. The 7th game is a masterpiece from the Turin player who wins a hard-fought rally, closing with a winning lob and then moving ahead 4-3. He confirms the advantage and the set seems to be headed towards a happy ending, but… Sonego serves for the set and instead of sitting down for a proper rest he lets himself be put back on. From there the certainties falter, the worm works in the head and in the end the set is decided in the tie break. The Canadian is the first to reach set point, but Sonego cancels and in turn at 7-8 has the opportunity to take the lead. He doesn’t do it, the situation is reversed again and Galarneau takes the set. In the second set the Italian had his calf treated, perhaps hardened by tension. Galarneau plays better, seems athletically fresher, runs to all the balls, responds well and breaks the Turin player again in the 5th game, maintaining the advantage until the end. Sonego cancels a match point in the 9th game then loses 6-4. Now it’s Lorenzo Musetti’s turn against world number 179 Diallo to try for a draw and play it all in doubles.