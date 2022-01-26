Opinions fluctuate a lot during a regular season, but in the case of the Lakers there was little room to think positive. And things, of course, are still that way, but maybe (just maybe), Angelenos are in for their last big chance to become anything like a basketball team.. And, incidentally, turn the tables on public opinion, that place where the battles that decide wars are won and lost. Something will have to start, at least for them: with less than half of the season ahead and the most difficult schedule in the competition, only a miracle can make the Lakers go from being an objectively bad team to a contender. Something difficult, unlikely, almost impossible. But if there’s even a remote chance of that turning out to be the case, go through Anthony Davis. And it is not that the Lakers have returned, since they have never been. But with their return we have seen a glimpse of what they were in the 2020 ring. Of what they could become. Anyway, for something one starts.

Being fully aware of the problems that Russell Westbrook has generated, that Trevor Ariza does not work, that nobody can do anything with DeAndre Jordan and that the margin a movement in the market (ends on February 10) goes from being scarce to nullAnthony Davis is the key to a comeback that’s hard to fathom even with him. The power forward, center and base pillar in Frank Vogel’s scheme, has played his first game in all of 2022 and for the first time since last December 17, 2021, when it broke during a matchup against the Timberwolves and after three consecutive wins for his team, who was on one of those little streaks where he has tried to emerge with no luck.

And just with his presence, the Lakers have woken up from an almost eternal lethargy and have played with an unusual illusion and spirits that a few days ago were a fainting goal. On the first play of the game against the Nets, LeBron James put it up for Davis to crush. In the second, the star converted in suspension from medium distance. A start that has not translated into great statistics (8 points and 4 blocks, 3 of them in the first quarter), due to the minute restrictions (less than 25) and the accumulation of fouls (the fourth fell to him in the third quarter ). But a participation that has changed the future of an optimism lost until now and that has infected some Lakers who, yes, have won against some Nets without Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant. But with worse teams they have lost this course (two defeats against the Thunder, a few days ago for the Pacers…) and it starts with something. And the game has been really good, even brilliant at times. We have to repeat it: for something one starts.

The Lakers were up 8 in the first quarter (25-33) and maintained the advantage for the rest of the game, always around 10 points, always reacting to the onslaught of the rival. James Harden almost single-handedly shot the Nets and brought them closer to 2 points in the third quarter (69-71), but the Angelenos ended those 12 minutes with a 9-21 run that gave them an advantage again. When Steve Nash introduced James Harden in the fourth quarter (33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, but exhausted in the key minutes and with 0 points in the final period) it was too late: Russell Westbrook converted in the zone and LeBron stole 2 consecutive balls and insistently crushed the Nets rim for an 85-100 that was already insurmountable by the locals. The King’s performance was, again, legendary: 33 points (14 of 21 from the field), 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks, in addition to a defensive effort that was maintained over time and did not appear only at the end.

For the Nets, apart from Harden, only Patty Milles (15 points) and a bit of DeAndre’ Bembry worked. In the Lakers, Westbrook went to 15+6+4, Malik Monk to 22 points (66 of 12 in triples), Carmelo Anthony to 13 (3 of 7) and the team clearly lost the fight for the rebound (54 to 33, also allowing 18 offensive players and suffering a lot without Davis in the zone), but minimized errors and only lost 8 balls, to 18 of their rivals. In addition to running a lot and very well, converting up to 27 points on the counterattack (allowing only 9), get to lead by 15 points, win all the quarters except the last (with everything already decided) and contribute 37 points from the bench.

And the thing doesn’t end there: a great defensive role by Stanley Johnson, a starter alongside Davis, LeBron, Avery Bradley and Westbrook (a strong and physical quintet) and extraordinary Austin Reaves, who did a little of everything: 2 points, but 5 rebounds (4 offensive, tremendous), 6 assists and an exceptional defense in which the Lakers were comfortable and with a lot of help to defend Harden, a position that everyone went through while the shooting guard rested in defense against Westbrook (he floated almost embarrassingly) and always looked for the pairing with Monk in attack taking advantage of the blocks. none of that worked and the Lakers, before their last chance (the return of a Davis other than the one who has played before his injury) and in an illogically good version, they prevailed. And jumping to conclusions is not recommended, especially considering how the Los Angeles season is going. But once again for something one starts.