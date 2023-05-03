In game 1 in the West, the LeBron-Curry duel was overshadowed by the winger’s 30 points and 23 rebounds. Heat superstar’s absence allows Knicks to tie at 1-1 thanks to a super Brunson

The Lakers play with personality at the Warriors’ home and open the most awaited series of the entire postseason with a capital performance. New York, on the other hand, equalized the accounts with Miami in game-2 of the East semifinal.

The series that everyone has been waiting for starts with a bang. In game-1 of the West semifinal the Lakers show great solidity and with an absolutely spatial Anthony Davis they immediately take the advantage of the home court factor. The Warriors arrive a little exhausted after the struggles of game 7 with the Kings and for a good part of the match they travel on autopilot, finding triples in the series but never hurting in the box. On the other hand LA enjoys an absolutely unstoppable Davis (30 points and 23 rebounds) who does what he wants in attack, while in defense he not only stops everything that comes close to him, but with his mere presence he keeps the ball away from ‘area. Los Angeles goes into the rest period leading by one length then in the third quarter, with DeAngelo Russell and the usual Davis, accelerates. With a run of 13-3, the visiting team shuts up the Chase Center, giving themselves the double-digit advantage. There are many who contribute to the Lakers home in addition to the two superstars, from Russell to an excellent Schroder, passing through Reaves. Golden State trudges. LeBron and his companions go to the wedding and just when the finish line seems close, with the Lakers on +14, here is the backlash of the champions. Curry plays the charge and with his triples he lights up Golden State’s attack. The Lakers seem tired and in attack they mess up, resulting in the incredible run of 14-0 which, with Curry’s triple, equalizes the match at 1’38” from the siren. The ex Russell puts LA back in front, then LeBron makes 1/2 from the line, Golden State has the opportunity to drag the match to overtime but Poole gets enticed by a shot from sidereal distance that misses the retina, the Lakers thank and with the free ones Schroder ends the discussion. Thursday race-2 in San Francisco. See also Milan, from proclamations to useless reinforcements. But market errors can be corrected

Golden State:Curry 27 (4/11, 6/13, 1/1 tl), Thompson 25, Poole 21. Rebounds: Looney 23. Assists: Green 7.

Los Angeles Lakers: Davis 30 (11/17, 0/2, 8/8 tl), James 22, Schroder, Russell 19. Rebounds: Davis 23. Assists: Russell 6.

Miami scares the Knicks in game-2 despite having to give up its symbol player, Jimmy Butler. In the end, however, a great Brunson forgets the mistakes of the first match of the series and with his triples he changes the direction of the match in the last quarter, guiding New York to the fundamental success. Butler doesn’t make it, or probably coach Spoelstra, after the success in race-1, prefers not to risk it by giving him three more days to recover from an ankle sprain. Randle, on the other hand, is in the game but Miami plays without the slightest fear, finding the production of his guards. It takes Brunson a while to fuel up, Randle and Barrett thus keep the shack up against a team with many absences but also incredible defensive discipline and a great circulation of the ball in attack. After a good first half, Miami remains ahead even in the third half when Barrett starts to warm up. Offensive rebounds from Robinson and Hartenstein gave the home team second chances, but they struggled against Miami’s tight defense. The Heat with Martin and Vincent’s triples reach +6 in the middle of the final fraction, but this time New York finds the right answers. Brunson and a very decisive Hart begin to pick up pace from the perimeter, Randle brings home essential free throws and the Knicks are back in front, with a Garden that becomes very noisy. Miami is no longer able to contain Brunson who with five consecutive points gives the team from the Big Apple +5 with 2’48” to go. The Heat have none left and must surrender. Race-3 on Saturday in Miami with Butler unlikely to stay out at this point. See also Key week for the future of Frenkie de Jong

New York: Brunson 30 (4/9, 6/10, 4/4 tl), Randle 25, Barrett 25. Rebounds: Randle 12. Assists: Hart 9.

You love me: Martin 22 (4/7, 4/8, 2/2 tl), Vincent 21, Strus 17. Rebounds: Adebayo, Martin 8. Assists: Lowry, Adebayo 6.

