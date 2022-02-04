Friday, February 4, 2022
Davis Cup: under the magnifying glass doctor who would have falsified covid tests

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 4, 2022
in Sports
Tennis

Tennis

Many PCR negatives to members of the Hungarian Federation without tests.

The Tennis Federation of Hungary (MTSZ) is investigating whether their doctor issued false tests for players and coaching staff who participated in soccer matches. Davis cup last November.

Hungary played the final phase of the last edition of the Davis Cup that was played in Turin, where they shared a group with Croatia and Australia.

The MTSZ has announced that investigation and that it will take “disciplinary procedures” and initiate legal action against those who have committed these irregularities in response to reports in the Nepszava newspaper about the issuance of false tests for both professional and youth players.

Did they play positive?

“The Federation will cooperate fully with the investigating authorities and will inform the public of the results of the investigation,” the agency said in a statement.

The newspaper publishes an email sent last year from the Federation to parents of children who were going to participate in a competition in Austria, informed that that country requires a PCR test to enter and asking for a series of data to “solve” the matter and that the players could “save” the test.

In addition, the Semmelweis University of Medicine has reported that after an investigation it was found that negative PCR results had been issued to members of the Hungarian Federation on behalf of the center, without tests having been carried out in the laboratory.

The University has decided to break its employment relationship with the doctor who performed the tests.

EFE

