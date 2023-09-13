The International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed this Wednesday how the Davis Cup matches between Colombia and Ukraine were, a series corresponding to the World Group I framework of the tournament.

The Colombian team will seek a victory against the Europeans to qualify for the 2024 Qualifiers, which will allow them to advance to the final phase of this prestigious tournament next year.

The confrontation will take place at the Garikula Tennis Club in the city of Kaspi (Georgia), outdoor cement courts, where the confrontation between Georgia and Tunisia for Davis Cup World Group II took place.

How were the confrontations?

Nicolás Mejía will open the curtain of the day with his duel against Oleksii Krutykh. He will face the Ukrainian this Thursday, starting at 3:00 am Colombia time.

In the second match of the day, Daniel Galán, world number 88, faces Vladyslav Orlov, who is ranked 267 in the ATP ranking.

On Friday, the actions return at 2:00 am, Colombia time, with the doubles match between Colombians Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah, with Ukrainian rackets Illya Beloborodko and Viacheslav Bielinskyi.

Followed by the exciting doubles duel in the Davis Cup, Daniel Galán will face Oleksii Krutykh. Finally, if necessary, the fifth point will be disputed between Nicolás Mejía and Vladyslav Orlov.

Expectations of the confrontation against Ukraine

It is a series that will be difficult, in the Davis Cup the matches are always close, but the team is doing well

The captain of the national team, Alejandro Falla, expressed his expectations for this challenging series: “It is a series that will be difficult, in the Davis Cup the matches are always close, but the team is feeling well and the players are confident. We hope that everyone will be Maybe tomorrow we are 2-0, which is what we want, but we know that the matches are complicated, especially Nicolás Mejía’s, who plays against an experienced tennis player who has a better ranking.”

It should be noted that this series is one of 12 World Group I confrontations taking place this week around the world. The winning teams will earn a place in the Qualifiers in February 2024, while the losers will play in the World Group I play-offs in the next year.

It will be the first confrontation between Ukraine and Colombia in the Davis Cup. In addition, the Colombian team will face a European team outside the country for the first time in history, although in 2021 it faced Italy in Turin, this game was considered to have taken place on neutral territory.

