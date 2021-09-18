The Argentine public missed tennis and the Davis Cup. It had been three years since the blue and white team had not played a home series – it was in September 2018 in San Juan, when they fell 4-0 to Colombia – and more than four years ago that they had not played in Buenos Aires – that defeat by 3 to 2 against Italy at Parque Sarmiento-. Therefore, he did not miss the opportunity to meet the players again and enjoy the special mystique that always surrounds this competition and this Saturday copó the stands of the Cathedral for the match against Belarus, by World Group I.

The appointment was at 11, at which time the duel between Diego Schwartzman and Daniil Ostapenkov, but fans began to appear long before the surroundings of the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis, who returned to receive a duel from Davis after 16 years. Some with Argentine shirts, others caps and hats to protect themselves from the sun, were forming a long line. Chinstraps -obligatory- and social distance between one and the other they were the reminder of the reality that the world lives.

Although 70 percent of the stadium had been enabled – about three thousand seats – when Peque got ready to receive the Belarusian’s first serve, there were only about 1,200 occupied. Is that the “process” that had to go through to enter the club – perhaps somewhat cumbersome for some, but necessary for everyone’s safety – caused entry to be delayed much longer than expected and the stands were filled with the passing of the games.

Upon reaching the only enabled door, each person went through a temperature control. Then he was asked for the receipt of the tickets (as they were sold at the box office, most showed the electronic receipt on the cell phone). And at the turnstiles, they had to present an affidavit, required by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) protocol, and sanitize their hands in an alcohol dispenser.

Completed those steps, the vast majority of fans headed straight for the field. Very few made the detour to buy something to eat or drink or to visit some of the stands that were installed on the premises. The desire to see tennis was stronger than hunger and curiosity.

In the Guillermo Vilas court, the fans made themselves felt from the first minute. Even before the ball started chipping. They joined in with the intonation of the national anthem and were moved by the tribute to Diego Maradona, which generated the first great ovation of the day.

Then the action of the party began and that “typical Davis weather” that pushes the locals so much and often puts pressure on the visitors. That climate that had not been experienced in the BALTC for 16 years.

Every point earned by Gastón Gaudio’s team made the public explode. After each lost point, the shouts of encouragement and some whistle against the Belarusians went down. And at each break, the air was filled with applause and voices that vibrated with the classic songs of encouragement.

Not even Schwartzman’s adverse start against Ostapenkov spoiled the party. What’s more, with the Belarusian up on the scoreboard, the breath was growing. Plugged in and very involved in the games, the fans went from “Come on, Little let’s go … Put eggs that we won”, to “Olé, olé, olé … Olé, olé, olé, olá … Olé, olé, olé … Every day I love you more … “, almost without taking a breath.

The Argentine public missed the Davis Cup. And on a sunny Saturday, he threw a party and vibrated like never before with Schwartzman and company. on a historic day at the National Tennis Cathedral.

