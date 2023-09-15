The Davis Cup is already played in several regions of the tennis planet. The qualification stage for the Finals of the 2023 season, with the participation of 16 teams, is played this week at the venues of Bologna, Manchester, Valencia and Split.

And it was precisely in this last city, in Croatia, where the Netherlands beat the United States 2-1, in a duel for the second date of Group D. First, the Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp won 7-6 (7- 2) and 6-2 to Tommy Paul; and then, Tallon Griekspoor did the same against Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-7 (7-9) and 7-6 (7-2).

The American disappointment was covered up thanks to the doubles point that Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram contributed by beating Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-3) and 6-3.

The unusual note occurred at the close of the second single, with a intemperate reaction from Frances Tiafoe. The American, 11th in the world ranking, was preparing to play the tie-break of the last set, the Dutchman was ahead 5-2 and prepared to serve.

His serve was called ‘out’, but Griekspoor challenged and asked for Hawkeye – the video review – which ruled him right. Chair umpire Richard Haigh considered that the point belonged to the Dutchman, who thus went 6-2, with four match-points ahead. Tiafoe, incredulous, got into a harsh discussion with the chair umpire and also with the Davis Cup supervisor, because he understood that the point should be repeated.

As there was no change in the decision, the American returned to the court and He hit his racket against the floor four times. Tiafoe, who had already received a warning, thus committed his second violation of the code of conduct (racquet abuse), and received a penalty point, which meant 7-2 for the Dutchman.

Obviously, I could have responded in a better way, but the emotions had already exceeded the limit.

And consequently, the match and the series, since the United States was 0-2 after that defeat. After losing against the Croatian Borna Gojo in the first match, this time it lost to Griekspoor (24th) in an unexpected outcome.

“The end of the game was extremely unfortunate. “There were a lot of things that came out there with the decision at 5-2,” Tiafoe said. “Obviously, I could have responded in a better way, but emotions had already exceeded the limit. I compete for my country and I really want to win. I broke a racket and forgot I had a previous code violation. The game ended. I gave it my all, but this week in Croatia – with two losses – has been hard for me,” added the player born in Hyattsville, Maryland, who had just reached the quarterfinals at the United States Open.

How did Colombia finish in the Davis Cup?

Colombia was defeated in the Davis Cup series against Ukraine, this Friday, 3-2 on aggregate and must look for a place in World Group I in the play-offs that will be played in February 2024.

The Colombian Nicolás Mejía fell in an exciting match, which was decided in a tiebreak in the third set. Orlov took the game 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 and qualified Ukraine for World Group I in the fifth game against Colombia.

With information from La Nación of Argentina

GDA Group

