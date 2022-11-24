Malaga – Doubles will decide the quarter-final of Davis Cup between Italy and the United States. After Sonego’s success on Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz evens the score by overtaking Lorenzo Musetti in the second singles for 7-6(8) 6-3. On the fast indoor court of the Palacio de Deportes Martin Catpena in Malaga, Spain, it will now be the turn of Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini chasing the decisive point against Tommy Paul and Jack Sock.

Sonego beats Tiafoe

Lorenzo Sonego prevailed over Frances Tiafoe in two sets with the score 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) in two hours of play. «I’m happy, because I played aggressively holding up the exchange very well – these are Sonego’s words to Sky Sport -. I played today a perfect game tactically, everything went quite smoothly and now let’s think about the team to bring home another point». And then on the great support of his teammates in the stands, the Turinese underlined: «They are all friends, I have a great relationship especially with Matteo Berrettini. We are all close and I wanted to do well for him, who came here to support us even if he can’t play. There was a fantastic atmosphere.”