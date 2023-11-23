Rome – Jannik Sinner he is still in form at the ATP Finals and brings Italy the two points they need to beat the Netherlands and reach the semi-finals of Davis Cup. The Azzurri will face Novak Djokovic’s Serbia who beat Great Britain 2-0.

On Saturday in Malaga, therefore, a new challenge awaits between the Italian champion and the world number one, like at the ATP Finals in Turin. Dominant in singles, well supported by Lorenzo Sonego in doubles, Sinner confirms himself as the key factor of a strong and complete Italian team, which has everything to chase the dream of winning the tournament in Malaga, almost 50 years after the triumph in Chile of Adriano Panatta and his companions.

The quarter-final match against the Dutch ends with score 2-1: Matteo Arnaldi’s narrow defeat in the first singles against Botic van de Zandschulp is rebalanced by the success of the world number 4 over Tallon Griekspoor; and finally the South Tyrolean and the Piedmontese Sonego complete the work against Wesley Koolhof and Griekspoor, very respectable doubles players.

“We had a lot of pressure and we started with a bit of bad luck, with three match points in the first singles – comments Sinner hotly -. In my singles I didn’t feel good on the pitch at the beginning, but then everything went smoothly. Volandri’s position is not easy – he goes on to explain the composition of the doubles, uncertain until the end – but today we chose the right team, we are complete and playing with a friend like Sonego helps. The key was mentality, approach and attitude. When I needed energy he would cheer me up and I would do the same. We played an excellent double and I hope we will have further satisfactions.” “We hadn’t played together since the beginning of the year and we found the same sensations – declares Sonego -, but I also want to congratulate Arnaldi who still had a crazy match. Ours is a team victory.”

Arnaldi from Sanremo really comes close to winning 1-0, who could have given the decisive assist to Sinner, losing 7-6, 3-6, 6-7 to Botic Van de Zandschulp. The Dutchman conceded some break points in the first set, which ended in a tie break with a good Arnaldi to save a set point to win 7-3. The second match sees the blue in more difficulty, forced to give up serve in the seventh game and suffer a draw from his opponent. He starts well and takes a 3-1 lead, but Arnaldi recovers and reaches the tie break again where, however, he wastes three match points before giving up after almost three hours of play.

Captain Volandri, a little angry at a bloody short ball from his player, however, does not fail to praise him: “He gave 2000% against a favorite opponent on this surface, we played point to point and we cannot complain”.

Sinner against Griekspoor starts at a low pace but with clarity and coldness takes over the first set at the tie break (7-3) and then loosens up in the second, winning 6-3. The positive trend continues in doubles. Sonego erases the first break point in his first serve, then in the eighth game the Azzurri come back from 40-0 and break serve, taking the lead at 5-3.

An advantage that Sinner immediately exploits at bat. The South Tyrolean is calm and often smiles with his teammate, but also with his opponents when he is hit on the head by a volley. In the second set the Italian couple has more and more confidence and he breaks in the seventh game, then flying from 4-3 to the decisive 6-3. “Now an hour of celebrations and then we think about the semi-final”, comments Volandri. And Serbia is on the Azzurri’s path. Djokovic led the team in the 2-0 victory over Great Britain in the quarter-finals: the world number one’s victory against Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 was decisive. In the other match Miomir Kecmanovic won 7-6 7-6 over Jack Draper.