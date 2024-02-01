This Thursday the draw for the order of the matches of the La Liga series took place. Davis cup between Team Colombia Colsanitas and Luxembourg. The play-offs of the World Group I will begin this Friday, February 2 at the Bellavista Colsubsidio Club, in Bogotá.

It may be of interest to you: James Rodríguez, injured again? Worrying words from his coach in São Paulo

It will be an important challenge for the team led by Alejandro Falla, who will not be able to count on Daniel Galan. Number 79 in the ATP ranking will be the team's big loss, since it will be playing a tournament in Brazil.

Nor will the Colombian duo made up of Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah, who hung up their rackets last year and gave space to the youngsters.

Nicolas Mejia He will be the leader of the team in the singles category in what is his eighth nomination to play in this competition, where he has two victories, one of them last year against the British Dan Evans (top-20 at the time).

Colombia team in Davis Cup. See also Fans on trial for blackmail at Genoa, heard Milanetto: "Never had relations with Leopizzi and Cobra" Photo: Colombian Tennis Federation

While the following two names for singles have the particularity of receiving their first call to represent the country. This is the Spanish Colombo Adrià Soriano and Johan Rodríguez, currently third and fourth best racket in the country.

It is worth noting that Johan has already had the opportunity to be in previous series of Davis cup as a sparring partner, while for Soriano it will be his first absolute presence, although he recently had the opportunity to play in the Pan American Games under the national flag.

For doubles, Colombia will present a luxury team with Nicolás Barrientos and Cristian Rodríguez, two players who are currently part of the best 80 in the world in the modality.

On February 2 and 3, Davis Cup matches will be held in Bogotá.

Crossings between Colombia and Luxembourg

It is the first time that Colombians and Europeans meet on a tennis court for Davis cup, It will also be the first time that Luxembourg plays a match against a South American team.

Nicolás Mejía Vs. Chris Rodesch will open the curtain on the series between Colombia and Luxembourg this Friday from 12:30 pm via live broadcast of WinSports. Once this duel is over, they will measure each other Adria Soriano vs. Alex Knaff.

On Saturday, it will be the turn for Cristián Rodríguez and Nicolás Barrientoswho face the duo made up of Chris Rodesch and Alex Knaff. Nicolás Mejía vs. Alex Knaff They will play after this duel and the last turn will be for the game Adria Soriano Vs. Chris Rodesch.

It should be noted that the winner of the series will play next September in Davis Cup World Group I, the loser will be relegated to World Group II.

Order of duels

Friday February 2

12:30 pm Nicolás Mejía vs. Chris Rodesch

Next: Adria Soriano Vs. Alex Knaff

Saturday February 3

11:00 am Cristián Rodríguez / Nicolás Barrientos Vs. Chris Rodesch / Alex Knaff

Next: Nicolás Mejía Vs. Alex Knaff

Next: Adria Soriano Vs. Chris Rodesch

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO