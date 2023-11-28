Just one day of rest after the Davis Cup success. This is all that the twenty-one year old from Sanremo Matteo Arnaldi allowed himself after the exploit that literally sent his career into orbit. This morning the Italian was already on the courts and in the gym of the Sanremo Tennis Club (Foce) to train with his coach Alessandro Petrone (the session took place behind closed doors). Today the meeting with the mayor Alberto Biancheri is also scheduled, who awaits him to congratulate him on behalf of the entire city.

Last night Matteo met his family and closest friends.