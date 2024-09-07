After Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti also skips the Davis Cup. “After a meeting with the captain, the team and the staff of the Fitp, where we evaluated my current psychophysical condition, and the objectives that concern us from now until the end of the year, we have mutually agreed on the decision that I will not be in Bologna for the Davis Cup”, announced the Italian tennis player with a post on Instagram.

The Carrara native will therefore not be part of the team that will play the Davis Cup group stage in Bologna. “It was a difficult choice and I’m sorry to have to give up this new important appointment with the blue jersey that I care a lot about. I’m sure that the boys will assert themselves, I will cheer with the same passion with which I defended the blue colors in Paris, and I hope to meet my teammates again in Malaga”, added Musetti.

The Italian team in Davis Cup

The Captain of Italy, Philip Volandri has therefore issued the official call-ups of the Italian quintet that will take to the field in Group A of the Group Stage at the Unipol Arena in Bologna. The Italian coach has called Matteo Berrettini, Matteo Arnaldi, Flavio Cobolli, Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli who will represent the World Champion Italy, ready to start again to defend the title won last year in Malaga.

“Today’s choices – said Volandri – are the result of reflections and discussions of these days with the whole team, present and absent. With respect to the latter, as always we have tried to match the needs of the team with those of my boys, because we have the objective of passing the round also protecting physical and psychological health to remain competitive until the end of the season!”. And again: “As for Jannik, who has given us his availability for the final part of the Bologna match, in agreement with the federal leaders and the boy’s staff, we have decided to relieve him from the call-up, allowing him to fully recover and have the team complete from the initial match. Lorenzo has expressed to us the need to stop for a few days, after the tour de force he has undergone in recent months, also for his participation in the Olympics, and, also in this case in agreement with the Federation, I have decided for his good and that of the team to allow him to recover an optimal psychophysical condition. Therefore, the group that will take to the field in Bologna will be strong, motivated and at this moment the best equipped to face the opposing teams and to earn the Finals in Malaga”.

Italy will debut at the ‘Unipol Arena’ on Wednesday 11 September, at 15:00, against Brazil. They will then return to the field at the same time as on Friday 13 to face Belgium. Finally, on Sunday 15 September, again at 15:00, they will challenge Holland.