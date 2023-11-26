Italy wins the 2023 Davis Cup, he takes back the silver salad bowl after 47 years of fasting. In Malaga, Italian tennis celebrates the feat of a national team that – with Jannik Sinner as absolute star – finally takes over the baton from Adriano Panatta, Corrado Barazzutti, Paolo Bertolucci and Tonino Zugarelli who triumphed in Chile.

The triumphal week in Spain crowns the group of captain Filippo Volandri, who led Matteo Arnaldi and Lorenzo Sonego, Lorenzo Musetti and Simone Bolelli. It is undeniable, however, that the historic page of Italian tennis bears above all the signature of Jannik Sinner. At 22 years old, the world number 4 has already taken his place in history with the definitive explosion and a consecration which, to be complete, ‘only’ needs a Grand Slam title.

In Malaga, Sinner played and won like a number 1. He pulled the team out of quicksand in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands. In the semi-final against Serbia, he beat Novak Djokovic by canceling 3 match points and he completed the job – paired with Sonego – also beating the world number 1 in doubles. In the final, he demolished Alex De Minaur, beaten in the second set.

Sinner reached the top, perhaps earlier and better than one might expect. He ended the year with 4 titles, beat Djokovic twice in 10 days, and came close to triumphing at the ATP Finals, ending the season as the best player on the circuit. In 2024, there’s no hiding. And Sinner has shown that he is ready to face the challenge.

After the surreal controversy fueled by some of the press due to the stoppage in September and Davis’ absence in the preliminary phase, Sinner has made the leap in quality on the pitch and beyond. Champion and leader, exceptional on the pitch and normal. “I say thank you to all the Italians”, she says immediately after the triumph. “It’s a special, special victory. We knew we had a great group. We managed to put the pieces together,” she adds. “I say thank you to all the Italians and to all the public who believed in us even when things went wrong. I brought a lot of energy from Turin, from the ATP Finals. In the semi-final we were one point away from elimination, instead we are here to raise the cup”.