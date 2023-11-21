Not even time to enjoy Jannik Sinner’s extraordinary feat in Turin and immediately the heart of Italian tennis beats again. The Davis Cup Finals start today in Malaga, Spain, with the first quarter-finals, which from 4pm will pit the reigning champions Canada against Finland. Obviously all the support will be poured on Italy who will go in search of the salad bowl, won for the first (and only) time in 1976 against Chile. Filippo Volandri’s Azzurri will be busy from Thursday, 10 am, against the Netherlands of Van De Zandschulp and Griekspoor, in their quarter-finals. Semi-final from Saturday, the final will be on Sunday from 4pm. Five players have been called up by the coach: Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Arnaldi, Lorenzo Sonego and Simone Bolelli. In case of victory and qualification to the semi-final, there could be a rematch of the Turin final between Sinner and Novak Djokovic, who will lead Serbia.