Like every year, when the appointments of the final phase of the Davis Cup approach, the initiatives of the world of fan tokens also return on time. In fact, the national team tennis competition boasts its own digital tokens and with them you have the chance to “approach” – in various ways – to the appointments of the Italian team. After the semifinals reached last year – knockout against Canada – the blue expedition will try to improve starting from Bologna, home of the initial round from 12 to 17 September.

Rich dish

—

Socios first of all he recalled the appointment with a promotion that allows you to receive, upon registration, a Davis Cup token. That will be enough to participate in the draw for a free ticket for a match of your choice in the competition. Other prizes will be the official merchandising of the tournament and a tennis ball: in any case, these are autographed items. In addition to this mechanism, however, there are all redeemable tickets in the section fan rewards of the app: 10 tokens are needed to aim for seats in the grandstand, 15 for VIP seats. Finally, for the final in Malaga, competitions will be activated for other unique experiences: the coin toss, the meet & greet with the players, the press conference questions…