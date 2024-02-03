Dhe German tennis men have qualified for the group stage of the prestigious Davis Cup. Even without Alexander Zverev, the overall success of team boss Michael Kohlmann's selection in the away game in Hungary was already certain. Jan-Lennard Struff got the necessary third point on Saturday in Tatabánya with a 6:3, 6:2 win against the clear outsider Mate Valkusz. Valkusz stepped in at short notice for top Hungarian player Fabian Marozsan.

The German tennis men went into the second match day with a 1-1 score and were therefore under pressure. But then Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz won in doubles with 6:3, 7:6 (7:3) against Marozsan and Valkusz. The duo ensured a 2-1 lead and enabled Struff to secure the decision early.

The group stage will take place from September 10th to 15th. It's all about reaching the final week, which will take place in November.

The entourage of the German Tennis Association in Hungary had to do without top player Zverev at short notice. Just a few days after his elimination in the semi-finals of the Australian Open, Zverev canceled due to illness.