He didn’t take it well. And she doesn’t tell them. Fabio Fognini reacts with harsh words to the exclusion from the group stages of the Davis Cup, scheduled for 12 September in Bologna. Captain Volandri’s decision is also a blow to his pride, at a time when the 36-year-old was playing the Challengers (now in Genoa) to get back in shape for the Davis Cup. “I read in some press outlets that I would have decided and requested to take a step back, to rest and catch my breath. False and itchy! I’m sorry clarity and sincerity were not used. My story does not deserve it. A few weeks ago I I was pre-convened – underlines the Ligurian tennis player -. Then on Monday I received the call from the captain: suddenly I no longer fit into the plans, without justifiable explanations and in ways that I didn’t agree with, with little respect for my history”.

“Better to be sincere and pissed off than fake and smiling” he reiterated on Instragram. But Fognini could return to the group in the final phase in Malaga if Italy were to qualify in Emilia against Canada, Sweden and Chile. A goal in the hands of Musetti, Sonego, Arnaldi, Bolelli and Vavassori. “In unsuspecting times – continues Fognini -, despite what has been leaked, I communicated my desire to be part of the group for Bologna, placing myself at the captain’s disposal, who asked me to play doubles with my other national team mates in the meantime , which I promptly did and to keep myself trained and on track. And so I did and am doing, today more than ever I want to attack the ATP ranking again, overcome age and pain. Many years have passed since my first time in blue in Montecatini , in 2008. Defending the blue colors and representing my country around the world has always been a priority, a dream come true. Wearing the blue, feeling the warmth of the public, competing in packed arenas with our fans in tow, even in implausible away games he has always encouraged me to give 110%.And although the away games were tough and the season was very long, with the ranking goals to be achieved, I never had any doubts: playing for Italy is the most rewarding thing in the world for an athlete and especially for me”.