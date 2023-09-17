Ruusuvuori and Virtanen overtake McDonald and Paul: historic qualification. Today the play-off between France and Great Britain

Luigi Ansaloni

Six teams have already qualified for the Davis Cup Finals, scheduled for November 21st to 26th in Malaga. Today, Finland and Australia have joined Canada, Serbia, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands. For the Scandinavians it was a real feat. Few, very few, would have expected the elimination of the United States, which for many were even the favorite team to win the Davis Cup, and instead Bob Bryan’s men, who replaced Mardy Fish in January, are returning to home from Split and will not be in Spain in November.

Thanks to the two great performances of Otto Virtanen, who eliminated Mackenzie McDonald (7-6(5) 1-6 7-6(7) the score) and Emil Ruusuvuori, who defeated Tommy Paul 7-6(1) 6-4. Finland in the final phase together with the Netherlands, first of the group, who on Sunday will play an influential match against the hosts Croatia, already eliminated. Lleyton Hewitt’s Australia gained a pass for Malaga by clearly beating Switzerland 3-0 in Group B in Manchester. Thanks to the victories of Thanasi Kokkinakis against Dominic Stricker 6-3 7-5, that of Alex de Minaur against Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-4 6-3 and finally the doubles, with Matthew Ebden/Max Purcell winning over Marc-Andrea Huesler/Dominic Stricker 6-2 6-4. For the second qualified in the group, what is expected is a real play-off on Sunday between Great Britain and France. See also F1 | Sainz: "Criticism for strategies? It only happens in Ferrari"

DOUBLE RENTAL — An unimportant group C match was also played, in Valencia, where the Czech Republic concluded its incredible week by winning the group, beating Serbia 3-0. Novak Djokovic played (and lost) the doubles, together with Nikola Caci, defeated by Tomas Machac/Adam Pavlasek 7-5 6-7 (7) 10-3. Trocki’s team had also lost the two singles, with Jakub Mensik winning over Dusan Lajovic 6-3 6-2 and Jiri Lehecka getting the better of Laslo Djere 7-6(7) 7-5.