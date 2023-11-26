Italy leads 1-0 over Australia in the Davis Cup final scheduled in Malaga, Spain. Indoors José María Martín Carpena Sports Palace, Matteo Arnaldi beat Alexei Popyrin 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in the first singles match. The second match will see Alex de Minaur and Jannik Sinner face off.

Arnaldi’s victory

Arnaldi prevailed after a game of great effort, with several errors, especially on the serve by the blue. The first set was very balanced, with a break on each side, but in the final the blue had three set points, without being able to exploit them. Then the break came in the decisive twelfth game which resulted in the first set 7-5. In the second Arnaldi enters the pitch badly, lowering his attention, with the 24-year-old Australian of Russian origins taking advantage of the situation by going up to 5-1, and then closing the second set 6-2 in his favour. In the third set the Ligurian goes for broke, he risks having to give up serve several times but manages to break it from his opponent in the tenth game, breaking the balance and closing 6-4, giving the Azzurri a great chance to win the Davis Cup that has been missing since 1976

After Arnaldi’s success, suffered but all in all deserved, against the Australian Popyrin for Italy’s Filippo Volandri the road to the Davis Cup becomes more downhill. The second singles, the one between the two national number ones, Jannik Sinner and Alex De Minaur, could already be decisive. The Blue Fox is ahead of the Australian in terms of direct clashes. And above all he is in impressive shape.

Jannik Sinner vs. Alex De Minaur (afp)

Sinner vs De Minaur

De Minaur wins the first set: 0-1, Sinner responds quickly and restores the balance and takes the lead (2-1).