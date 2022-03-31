This Thursday the draw for World Group I of the Davis Cup was held and it was decided that Colombia will face Turkey, as a local, from September 16 and 18, 2022.

The draw, which took place at the headquarters of the International Tennis Federation in the city of London, had Colombia as one of the pre-classified countries thanks to the position it occupies in the ITF nation ranking.

It is a point in favor



Given this, it was drawn before one of the non-preclassified countries and the chosen ballot was that of Turkey, a country that we had never faced in the history of this tournament.

That is why a lottery was held to choose the location in which Colombia benefited from this condition, so the country will receive a tie again for the first time since March 2020 when they received Argentina for the Qualifiers round and took the victory.

This will be the fifthThis is the time that Colombia will face a European team for the Davis Cup and has a balance of 1 win (against Sweden in 2019) and 3 losses (against Croatia in 2017, Belgium in 2020 and Italy in 2021).



Turkey, which is captained by Marsel Ilhan, comes to this stage after beating Uzbekistan 3-2 in the World Group I Play-off series. which was played at the beginning of March. In fact, they have won three of their last four series (plus the Uzbeks, against Latvia and Denmark).

The winner of this series will qualify for the 2023 Qualifiers round, where they will have the chance to qualify for next year’s Davis Cup Finals. While the loser must play, also in 2023, the World Group I Play-off series.

The Colombian Tennis Federation will begin the process to choose the host city for this tie, as well as the surface conditions, a result that will be given in the coming weeks.

