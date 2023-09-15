Davis Cup: Colombia loses qualification to World Group I against Ukraine

Colombia was defeated in the Davis Cup series against Ukraine, this Friday, 3-2 on aggregate and must look for a place in World Group I in the play-offs that will be played in February 2024.

The Colombian team began the final stretch of the series against Ukraine with the hope of winning the games at the Garikula Tennis Club in the city of Kaspi (Georgia), after Daniel Galán’s victory against Vladyslav Orlov by 5-7, 6-3 and 6-0 that tied things up, 1-1.

Furthermore, the triumph of Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah against Illya Beloborodko and Viacheslav Bielinskyi by 6-2 and 6-4 In one hour and 14 minutes of play, it gave Colombia the lead in the series and left them one victory away from qualifying for World Group I.

Daniel Galán lost the fourth Davis Cup game

Daniel Galán excited the country in his game against Oleksii Krutykh. He started by winning the first set and was closer to the long-awaited spot. But the Ukrainian managed to come back and defeated the Colombian 3-6, 6-0 and 6-3; a result that forced a fifth tiebreaker game.

Qualification for World Group I was in the hands of Nicolas Mejia, who faced Vladyslav Orlov in the Davis Cup. But it was not joy for Colombia, which saw the possibility of achieving a direct ticket to the tournament disappear.

Mejía fell in an exciting match, which It was decided in a tiebreak in the third set. Orlov took the game 5-7, 6-4 and 7-6 and qualified Ukraine for World Group I.

Now, the Colombian team will have to wait for a rival in the play-offs that it will play in February of next year, the date on which it will fight for a place in the long-awaited tennis championship.

