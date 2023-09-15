Friday, September 15, 2023
Davis Cup: Colombia loses qualification to World Group I against Ukraine

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Davis Cup: Colombia loses qualification to World Group I against Ukraine

Davis cup

Colombia fell to Ukraine 3-2.

Colombia fell to Ukraine 3-2.

Nicolás Mejía lost the fifth and final Davis Cup game.

Colombia was defeated in the Davis Cup series against Ukraine, this Friday, 3-2 on aggregate and must look for a place in World Group I in the play-offs that will be played in February 2024.

(It may be of interest to you: Linda Caicedo: another nomination, now she is going for ‘The Best’).

The Colombian team began the final stretch of the series against Ukraine with the hope of winning the games at the Garikula Tennis Club in the city of Kaspi (Georgia), after Daniel Galán’s victory against Vladyslav Orlov by 5-7, 6-3 and 6-0 that tied things up, 1-1.

(We tell you: Michael Schumacher: controversial proposal to have an F1 title taken away from him).

See also  In Focus - In Colombia, tourists now swim in the waters of the former central nucleus of the FARC

Furthermore, the triumph of Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah against Illya Beloborodko and Viacheslav Bielinskyi by 6-2 and 6-4 In one hour and 14 minutes of play, it gave Colombia the lead in the series and left them one victory away from qualifying for World Group I.

Daniel Galán lost the fourth Davis Cup game

Daniel Galán excited the country in his game against Oleksii Krutykh. He started by winning the first set and was closer to the long-awaited spot. But the Ukrainian managed to come back and defeated the Colombian 3-6, 6-0 and 6-3; a result that forced a fifth tiebreaker game.

Qualification for World Group I was in the hands of Nicolas Mejia, who faced Vladyslav Orlov in the Davis Cup. But it was not joy for Colombia, which saw the possibility of achieving a direct ticket to the tournament disappear.

(Read here: Is Alberto Gamero leaving? This is the official version of Millonarios).

Mejía fell in an exciting match, which It was decided in a tiebreak in the third set. Orlov took the game 5-7, 6-4 and 7-6 and qualified Ukraine for World Group I.

See also  Sebastián Viera: this is how the emotional tribute to his career with the Junior goes

Now, the Colombian team will have to wait for a rival in the play-offs that it will play in February of next year, the date on which it will fight for a place in the long-awaited tennis championship.

HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS

