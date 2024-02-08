You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
The Colombian team celebrates the historic comeback against Luxembourg in the Davis Cup.
Sergio Acero Yate. TIME
The Colombian team celebrates the historic comeback against Luxembourg in the Davis Cup.
The team has just defeated Luxembourg and will now have a tough test.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Colombia defeated Luxembourg 3-2 last Saturday, after overcoming an adverse result on the last day of the qualifying round for World Group I of the Davis cup.
The Colombian team won the three games scheduled for that day. The day before Luxembourg was superior and took two points by winning the first two singles games.
“The great union we have with the team has been vital (…) that was decisive in winning today,” Mejía said at a press conference after equalizing the series for Colombia.
The captain of the coffee team, Alejandro Fallacommented that they found it “difficult” to be able to turn the series around due to “the quality of the rivals.” By correcting some things and working, we have all taken it to the limit and shown that we can handle moments like these,” added Falla.
The victory gave Colombia a place to play in World Group I of the Davis Cup in September.
Next rival
Colombia has already set its objectives for its next challenge and this Thursday it learned by draw who its next rival will be.
Team Colombia Colsanitas will face visiting Japan in September in World Group I of the Davis Cup. The Colombians will seek to qualify for the 2025 Qualifiers, after the comeback against Luxembourg.
👉 We already have a rival! Team Colombia Colsanitas will face visiting Japan in September in World Group I of the Davis Cup. Our team will seek to qualify for the 2025 Qualifiers, after the comeback against Luxembourg. #SomosColombianTennis pic.twitter.com/EqSym8uS6B
— Fedecoltenis (@fedecoltenis) February 8, 2024
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Davis #Cup #Colombia #rival #Asia
Leave a Reply