Colombia defeated Luxembourg 3-2 last Saturday, after overcoming an adverse result on the last day of the qualifying round for World Group I of the Davis cup.

The Colombian team won the three games scheduled for that day. The day before Luxembourg was superior and took two points by winning the first two singles games.

“The great union we have with the team has been vital (…) that was decisive in winning today,” Mejía said at a press conference after equalizing the series for Colombia.

Colombia surpassed Luxembourg

The captain of the coffee team, Alejandro Fallacommented that they found it “difficult” to be able to turn the series around due to “the quality of the rivals.” By correcting some things and working, we have all taken it to the limit and shown that we can handle moments like these,” added Falla.

The victory gave Colombia a place to play in World Group I of the Davis Cup in September.

Next rival

Colombia vs. Luxembourg in Davis Cup. Photo: Colombian Tennis Federation

Colombia has already set its objectives for its next challenge and this Thursday it learned by draw who its next rival will be.

Team Colombia Colsanitas will face visiting Japan in September in World Group I of the Davis Cup. The Colombians will seek to qualify for the 2025 Qualifiers, after the comeback against Luxembourg.

👉 We already have a rival! Team Colombia Colsanitas will face visiting Japan in September in World Group I of the Davis Cup. Our team will seek to qualify for the 2025 Qualifiers, after the comeback against Luxembourg. #SomosColombianTennis pic.twitter.com/EqSym8uS6B — Fedecoltenis (@fedecoltenis) February 8, 2024

SPORTS

More sports news