The finals of Davis cup, which premiered the Kosmos Group format in 2019 and could not be held in 2020, will change this year. They will go from seven to 11 days and from a single venue (La Caja Mágica de Madrid) to three. The ITF (International Tennis Federation) has confirmed today that it gives the green light to the reform.

This year’s finals will be held from November 25 to December 5. Madrid will host two groups, two quarter-finals, the semifinals and the final. But a bidding process will be opened, which will end in March for two other European cities to enter as sub-offices. Spain, current champions, will play in La Caja Mágica and the other two cities chosen will be from one of the classified countries.

In 2019, the days lasted until the early hours of the morning, receiving criticism from public players. “The multi-site event will allow us to ease the burden on players with improved match schedules. The days will not end later and they will have more rest “, Albert Costa, director of the finals, pointed out. In addition, the tennis players who dispute the match for the Masters title in Turin will have four days to spare. But the season will end a week later.

Looking ahead to 2022, it is also studying to reduce the number of selections, which would go from 18 to 16. For this edition, the 18 countries have already been classified and the six groups have been drawn.