Davis Cup, Arnaldi on pole and Sinner doubles

Jannik Sinner on the field both alone and in pairs, because you can’t give up on his form, with Matteo Arnaldi on pole as second singles player. Ballot between Simone Bolelli and Lorenzo Musetti to join Sinner in the possible double. Tomorrow in Malaga, Italy faces the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals and the tactical “scheme” chosen by Filippo Volandri becomes clear. With the hope that passing the round will give Lorenzo Sonego the opportunity to recover 100% from the groin problem that arose at the Metz tournament, in the quarter-final lost against Fognini. If the difficult orange hurdle is overcome – possibly in the first two matches to avoid the double, strong point of the Dutch teamwith Wesley Koolhof fresh from the ATP Finals and the veteran Jean-Julien Rojer, 42 years old – here on the horizon is the meeting in the semi-final against Novak Djokovic’s Serbia, who however will have to beat Great Britain first.

The immediate horizon of Italtennis aims to extend a positive series that began in 1926: since then the Azzurri have eliminated the ‘oranjes’ seven times out of seven. But, Volandri insisted, it is a challenge that should not be underestimated. Right from the two singles players, Tallon Griekspoor and Botic Van de Zandschulp, the first number 23 in the ranking, the second currently number 51, but risen to 14th position in 2022.

To this Holland without stars, but solid and close-knit, the Azzurri are ready to oppose “a magical ingredient”, explained Musetti, namely “friendship”, which “can be seen between us”. “It’s nice to find yourself with a single goal like trying to win the Davis Cup,” he said in Malaga, on the sidelines of the press conference before the start of the tournament. At these final stages, Musetti arrives after a fluctuating season on the pitch, but full of “changes and good news”. Reference to son whose birth is expected next spring, between March and April. «Even though I obtained the best ranking, this was not my best season» added the Carrara native who achieved his most prestigious success against Djokovic in Monte Carlo, and reached three ATP semi-finals in Barcelona, ​​Bastad and Chengdu. “Towards the end of the year I found a more constant training method – he added – I feel more mature and I’m trying to grow every day to start again from 2024 hoping that it will be an important year”. The choice to pair Corrado Barazzutti with his historic coach Tartarini also goes in this direction.

Today Italy worked on the Centrale of the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena. And the injured man also participated in the training Matteo Berrettini, who arrived in Andalusia as a luxury fan. «I’m here to absorb energy from the boys and support them, unfortunately only from the stands – said the Roman – I see the team well, with the right tension. I would say that with this Jannik in fairly good shape we are ready for battle. Envy? No, rather a huge stimulus to start again.”