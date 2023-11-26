The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, will receive the Italian tennis team who won the 2023 Davis Cup by beating Australia in the final in Malaga on 21 December. The triumph bears the signature of Jannik Sinner, Matteo Arnaldi, Lorenzo Sonego, Lorenzo Musetti and Simone Bolelli, led by captain Filippo Volandri.

“Italian sport never ceases to excite us. The Italy of Tennis wins the 2023 Davis Cup. A historic result: the only victory of our national team in this competition dates back to 1976. Congratulations to our tennis players for their talent and commitment shown and to all the staff”, writes Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister, on social media.

Also cheering in Malaga was Sports Minister Andrea Abodi. “It is a great joy to be here. It is not a random success. I am convinced that we will have other opportunities like these. There is a school that is the result of painstaking work. There is not only the male but also the female. The happiness of these young people are incredible, they are the future”, he tells Sky. “Sinner? He surprises me as a tennis player and as a man. He has the right values ​​and an absolute talent”, he adds.