“Jordan Davis has asked to leave the team and is going to leave.” Sito Alonso was blunt at a press conference on an issue on which alarm bells had gone off when, when the UCAM players went out to warm up at the Palace, there was no Jordan Davis who appeared moments later and dressed in a tracksuit.

Something was wrong. Since Sito has fourteen players, the rotation in the Endesa League was clear: Klavzar and Andronikashvili, discards. In the Champions League, where one of the two has to leave a place, Davis was the sacrificed in the two games of the ‘top 16’.

“The role we’ve given him since he didn’t have a team and doing seasons ‘in crescendo’ was very important,” admitted Sito while seeming to remind Davis who believed in him.

Defensive specialist and with some of the best legs in the Endesa League, Davis has not found his place, or at least the one he wanted, in a team in which he was playing his third season. His shooting percentages of two (40.5%) and triples (6.3%) were being the worst of his career.

Requested his departure, the club that wants him will have to pay financial compensation.