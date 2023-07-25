Wednesday, July 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dávinson Sánchez, with a new destination: the agreement to leave Tottenham is ready

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Dávinson Sánchez, with a new destination: the agreement to leave Tottenham is ready

Close


Close

davinson sanchez

Davinson Sanchez.

Davidson Sanchez.

The defender of the Colombian National Team will change clubs.

See also  Tuchel suspended for a match and only Conte fined

The future of Colombian defender Dávinson Sánchez will be outside of England. As rumored, the defender has everything ready to leave the team.

As published by Sky Sports, Tottenham accepted on Tuesday the offer of Moscow Spartak for the Colombian

heading to russia

The offer would have been for 15 million euros. However, according to other information, the player’s own ok is still missing.

Apparently, only his decision will put an end to the business and then the agreement can be made official.

Sánchez’s departure became imminent because the club does not have him in its plans for next season, despite having a current contract.

Journalist Fabrizio Romanoan expert in transfers, also reports the agreement, although according to his data, it would be for 12 million euros plus add-on fees.

SPORTS

See also  Milan, with Udinese another crowd: San Siro travels towards sold out

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Dávinson #Sánchez #destination #agreement #leave #Tottenham #ready

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Former adviser to Kuchma accused Zelensky of the collapse of the country

Former adviser to Kuchma accused Zelensky of the collapse of the country

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result