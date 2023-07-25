Dávinson Sánchez, with a new destination: the agreement to leave Tottenham is ready

The future of Colombian defender Dávinson Sánchez will be outside of England. As rumored, the defender has everything ready to leave the team.

As published by Sky Sports, Tottenham accepted on Tuesday the offer of Moscow Spartak for the Colombian

The offer would have been for 15 million euros. However, according to other information, the player’s own ok is still missing.

Apparently, only his decision will put an end to the business and then the agreement can be made official.

Sánchez’s departure became imminent because the club does not have him in its plans for next season, despite having a current contract.

Journalist Fabrizio Romanoan expert in transfers, also reports the agreement, although according to his data, it would be for 12 million euros plus add-on fees.

Tottenham and Spartak Moscow agreed on €12m plus add ons fee for Davinson Sánchez ⚪️ #THFC Deal depends on the player, Spurs are still waiting for his final decision. https://t.co/CcgiHAfvaC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2023

