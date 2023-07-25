Dávinson Sánchez, with a new destination: the agreement to leave Tottenham is ready

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Davinson Sanchez.
Davidson Sanchez.
The defender of the Colombian National Team will change clubs.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
The future of Colombian defender Dávinson Sánchez will be outside of England. As rumored, the defender has everything ready to leave the team.
As published by Sky Sports, Tottenham accepted on Tuesday the offer of Moscow Spartak for the Colombian
heading to russia
The offer would have been for 15 million euros. However, according to other information, the player’s own ok is still missing.
Apparently, only his decision will put an end to the business and then the agreement can be made official.
Sánchez’s departure became imminent because the club does not have him in its plans for next season, despite having a current contract.
Journalist Fabrizio Romanoan expert in transfers, also reports the agreement, although according to his data, it would be for 12 million euros plus add-on fees.
Tottenham and Spartak Moscow agreed on €12m plus add ons fee for Davinson Sánchez ⚪️ #THFC
Deal depends on the player, Spurs are still waiting for his final decision. https://t.co/CcgiHAfvaC
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Dávinson #Sánchez #destination #agreement #leave #Tottenham #ready
Leave a Reply