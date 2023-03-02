Thursday, March 2, 2023
Davinson Sánchez: the mistake for which the Tottenham fans insulted him

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 2, 2023
in Sports
0
Davinson Sánchez: the mistake for which the Tottenham fans insulted him


davinson sanchez

davinson sanchez

Photo:

Eph. WEATHER Archive

Davinson Sanchez

The team was eliminated from the FA Cup, after losing to Sheffield United.

Sheffield transferred his good moment in the Championship, a clear candidate for promotion in the Premier, to the FA Cup where he progressed to the quarterfinals by eliminating tottenham cWith a goal in the final stretch of the Senegalese Iliman Ndiaye.

Antonio Conte’s team accelerated in the final stretch but without a solution against an opponent with clear ideas, with Premier traits who knew how to handle the match and find the prize in a clash with few opportunities.

The good performance in the League did not distract Paul Heckingbottom’s team in the Cup. A tournament full of attractions for any English team, an extra motivation for Sheffield too, second in the Championship and aiming for the First Division.

See also  The combined XI of players who did not win a Ballon d'Or

Davinson Sánchez, in the sights of the fans

Antonio Conte’s team faced the duel with variants in their eleven. In fact, he did not turn to Harry Kane until the second part, with the duel stuck. One of those who returned was the Colombian Davidson Sanchez, who was the protagonist of the match, for the worse.

In the 68th minute, the Colombian slipped while trying to play a ball from midfield. From there a counterattack was generated that Sheffield did not take advantage of, but that did generate the fury of the Tottenham fans.

The reaction of the fans against the Colombian defender was so cruel that even one of them, on social networks, told him that “it was not too late to become a drug trafficker.”

Ndiaye’s outing onto the field was key, coming off the bench for Andre Brooks in the 73rd minute. The Senegalese took seven minutes to take advantage of his time.

In an individual action, he picked up the ball at the top of the area, dodged a couple of defenders and signed a great goal; he pasted Fraser Forster with a cross shot and unbalanced the match for the desperate Londoners who tried to react hastily and with almost no time. Sheffield moved their great moment to the Cup and Tottenham said goodbye to the competition.

See also  Video: thief fired his gun by mistake and killed his partner

SPORTS
with Efe

