Davinson Sánchez: the mistake for which the Tottenham fans insulted him

Sheffield transferred his good moment in the Championship, a clear candidate for promotion in the Premier, to the FA Cup where he progressed to the quarterfinals by eliminating tottenham cWith a goal in the final stretch of the Senegalese Iliman Ndiaye.

Antonio Conte’s team accelerated in the final stretch but without a solution against an opponent with clear ideas, with Premier traits who knew how to handle the match and find the prize in a clash with few opportunities.

The good performance in the League did not distract Paul Heckingbottom’s team in the Cup. A tournament full of attractions for any English team, an extra motivation for Sheffield too, second in the Championship and aiming for the First Division.

Davinson Sánchez, in the sights of the fans

Antonio Conte’s team faced the duel with variants in their eleven. In fact, he did not turn to Harry Kane until the second part, with the duel stuck. One of those who returned was the Colombian Davidson Sanchez, who was the protagonist of the match, for the worse.

In the 68th minute, the Colombian slipped while trying to play a ball from midfield. From there a counterattack was generated that Sheffield did not take advantage of, but that did generate the fury of the Tottenham fans.

The reaction of the fans against the Colombian defender was so cruel that even one of them, on social networks, told him that “it was not too late to become a drug trafficker.”

Davinson Sanchez it’s not too late to become a narco —Steve Stephens (@McRayJYiddo) March 1, 2023

Ndiaye’s outing onto the field was key, coming off the bench for Andre Brooks in the 73rd minute. The Senegalese took seven minutes to take advantage of his time.

In an individual action, he picked up the ball at the top of the area, dodged a couple of defenders and signed a great goal; he pasted Fraser Forster with a cross shot and unbalanced the match for the desperate Londoners who tried to react hastily and with almost no time. Sheffield moved their great moment to the Cup and Tottenham said goodbye to the competition.

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news