The English midfielder give it thereof Everton, spoke this Thursday in an interview of his recent release from a detoxification cure for a dependency on sleeping pills, after having struggled with the trauma of sexual abuse suffered in his childhood.

Alli, 27, told former player Gary Neville on “The Overlap” podcast how he came to sell drugs at the age of eight, before being adopted by a new family when he was twelve.

“At the age of six I was groped by a friend of my mother’s who came to the house often. My mother was an alcoholic,” Alli said. “Then I was sent to Africa (to his father’s house) to learn discipline and then they sent me back to England. At the age of seven I started smoking, at eight years old I started selling drugs,” she said.

There he received countless messages of support and solidarity for his confession. One of them was from the Colombian davison sanchezwho was his teammate at Tottenham.

“Very proud that my friend talks and talks about his past. It’s not easy. Always here for you my man,” the Colombian defender wrote on his Twitter account.

