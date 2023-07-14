Friday, July 14, 2023
Dávinson Sánchez sympathizes with Dele Alli’s childhood drama

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Dávinson Sánchez sympathizes with Dele Alli's childhood drama

davinson sanchez

Dele and SÃ¡mchez, ex-teammates at Tottenham.

Dele and Sámchez, former teammates at Tottenham.

The British footballer said he was abused as a child.

The English midfielder give it thereof Everton, spoke this Thursday in an interview of his recent release from a detoxification cure for a dependency on sleeping pills, after having struggled with the trauma of sexual abuse suffered in his childhood.

(You may be interested: Dele Alli gives harrowing testimony about his childhood: drugs and sexual abuse…)

Alli, 27, told former player Gary Neville on “The Overlap” podcast how he came to sell drugs at the age of eight, before being adopted by a new family when he was twelve.

“At the age of six I was groped by a friend of my mother’s who came to the house often. My mother was an alcoholic,” Alli said. “Then I was sent to Africa (to his father’s house) to learn discipline and then they sent me back to England. At the age of seven I started smoking, at eight years old I started selling drugs,” she said.

Message from Sanchez

There he received countless messages of support and solidarity for his confession. One of them was from the Colombian davison sanchezwho was his teammate at Tottenham.

“Very proud that my friend talks and talks about his past. It’s not easy. Always here for you my man,” the Colombian defender wrote on his Twitter account.

SPORTS AND AFP

