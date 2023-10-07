You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Dávinson Sánchez.
The defender scored this Saturday before traveling for the playoffs.
Davinson Sanchez He is beginning to establish himself at Galatasaray, where he scored a goal this Saturday, just before traveling to join the Colombian National Team for the following World Cup qualifying games.
After his important match with Galatasaray in the Champions League against Manchester United, a match in which he made two assists, Davinson scored his first goal for the Turkish club, against Antalyaspor, on matchday 8 of the Turkish Super League.
The Colombian scored his team’s first goal in the 58th minute and with a shot inside the area, after connecting the ball that the Argentine had headed in the first instance. Mauro Icardi.
That goal from Davinson Sánchez made Galatasaray open the winning path and in the last minute, Mauro Icardi reported for the final 2-0 for his team.
First goal by Colombian Davinson Sánchez 🇨🇴 with the Galatasaray shirt 🇹🇷. He opened the victory vs. Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super League. He had not scored in a club shirt since 1/1/22, when he scored for Tottenham against Watford.pic.twitter.com/rsiUB3nhpv
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) October 7, 2023
Now, Sánchez is expected in the Colombian National Team’s training camp and will seek to earn a place in Néstor Lorenzo’s starting lineup for the Qualifying matches against Uruguay on October 12 and 17 of the same month against Ecuador.
FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL
