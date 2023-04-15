Uruguayan international Matías Viña, a Bournemouth winger, made his debut this Saturday as a starter with the English team, two and a half months after his winter loan from Roma; he scored 1-1 for his team against him Tottenham, which he finally prevailed 2-3, and retired injured with some discomfort in the lower back at the start of the second half, in the 49th minute of the match.

For the first time since his loan to the British team, with whom he had made his debut on February 4 in the 1-0 defeat against Brighton, the 25-year-old footballer had only played four games and played a total of 16 minutes in his eight games available with Bournemouth, until this Saturday, when he already broke into ownership.

(James Rodríguez, owner of impressive data, leads the ranks)

(Shakira returned to the charge against Piqué for a “xenophobic and racist” message, video)

Against Tottenham, with permanence at stake for his team, he started from the starting eleven and played 49 minutes, once he retired injured at the start of the second half of the duel, after defensive action. Viña stayed on the ground, was attended to and put his hand to his lower back. He asked for the change. He was replaced by Adam Smith.

About the hour

Before, he had scored the 1-1 with which his team leveled Son Heung Min’s initial goal.

In the 38th minute, Viña recovered a ball near the opponent’s area, on the right wing of the Tottenham defense, in a bad delivery by Pedro Porro; he began his uncheck inside, received the pass and chipped the ball in front of Hugo Lloris to beat him and score his first goal with Bournemouth, six points above relegation after his fourth victory in the last six days.

Matías Viña’s last goal dated back to May 28, 2021, when he was still playing for the palmeiras and beat Universitario de Deportes 6-0 in the Libertadores Cup. 84 games later, he met again with the goal.

It is his eleventh as much as a professional over 195 games. He also scored three goals as an under-20 international with Uruguay.

Lloris on Spurs fans booing Davinson Sanchez: “I feel really bad for him. I’ve never seen this in my career. It started when he came on the pitch. He’s been fighting for Spurs for many many years now”, told BeIN ⚪️ #THFC “The story is sad for the club, fans and the player”. pic.twitter.com/bTvzpVKfgH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 15, 2023

Davinson, in the bad

The Colombian does not have a good time Davidson Sanchez. He doesn’t start again against Bournemouth, but he comes on at minute 35 and is taken off the field at minute 58, after a bad finish that ends in a goal.

The fans, when he was leaving, take it against him, whistle him, which indicates that the topic is concluded.

“I feel very bad for him. I have never seen this in my career. He started when he entered the field. He has been fighting for Spurs for many years,” Lloris said of the defender.

(Clara Chía would not be saved: Shakira’s unexpected reaction “damages Piqué’s plans”)

EFE