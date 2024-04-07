The Colombian Davinson Sanchez is having a rebirth in the Turkish Super League with the Galatasarayafter what was his bittersweet experience with Premier League club Tottenham.

Davinson He landed in Ottoman lands this season in exchange for 15 million euros and quickly became the owner of the defense of the Galatasaraysigning great performances both in the local league and in the Champions League.

Dávinson Sánchez. Photo:Taken from the video

The center of the Colombia selection He did not need to adapt to Turkish football and has stood out by playing 25 games and scoring 3 goals, adding national and international tournaments.

Its good features are not going unnoticed in the old continent. In the last few hours, the possibility of the 27-year-old Colombian having a new opportunity in England after his departure from Spurs was revived.

According to the Turkish newspaper Damga Gazetesi, Davinson is drawing the attention of Newcastle United, who is already thinking about next season and wants to strengthen his defensive rear.

Davinson Sanchez Photo:EFE

“Newcastle, one of the Premier League teams, also sent a letter of interest to acquire him. It is expected to be discussed in the summer. The market for the Colombian defender increases day by day,” the outlet said.

The 'magpies' would have no problem paying the 17 million euros at which the Colombian is valued, who would return United Kingdom just a year after his departure.

“Currently, it is valued at 17 million euros. The management's goal is, first of all, to retain its players. However, if it fails, it can get the highest transfer fee,” he completes.

Davinson Sänchez in the match against Manchester United. Photo:EFE

An escape from Türkiye is not ruled out. Not only in England is there interest, a few weeks ago newspapers in the Ottoman country revealed that it was also on the agenda of the Napoli of Italy.

For now, Dávinson only thinks about his present and the next challenge ahead, a key duel for the Turkish Super League title. Galatasaray plays this Sunday against Fenerbache, a Turkish classic in which the first and second in the standings are measured.

