The Colombia selection He had a great performance in the Copa América in his duel against Costa Rica, on date 2 of group D.

The team started with new things, because Carlos Cuesta He won the position from Yerry Mina in defense, while in attack Jhon Córdoba was the starter replacing Rafael Santos Borré.

The team looked very solid and patiently destroyed Costa Rica’s lock. The first goal was scored by Luis Díaz, from a penalty.

Great gesture with Jhon Lucumí

Then came the most special goal, as it was Dávinson Sánchez who scored with a header, after much searching for the goal.

It was an emotional moment because while celebrating, Sánchez did not hesitate to ask for the number 3 shirt, that of Jhon Lucumí, to dedicate the goal to him.

Lucumí, from the stands, and very excited, celebrated the gesture of his defense partner.

Jhon Lucumíi was unable to play due to a muscle injury that has him in doubt to continue in the tournament.

The centre-back, who was the team’s starter, had to be replaced in the first game against Paraguay.

