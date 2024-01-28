Just five years ago, hardly anyone knew Da'Vine Joy Randolph's name (even though she had already been nominated for a Tony in 2012 for her supporting role in the Broadway musical “Ghost”). Now the 37-year-old from Philadelphia is considered a big Oscar favorite thanks to the film “The Holdovers” (in cinemas this week).

Ms. Randolph, is it true that you didn't know director Alexander Payne when he offered you a role in his film “The Holdovers”?

I should perhaps emphasize that I was quite familiar with his work. Only his name didn't mean anything to me at first, let alone his face. But my joy was even greater when I discovered that he was of course the one responsible for films like “Sideways” and “The Descendants,” which I love very much. So I was thrilled that he considered me for the role of school cook Mary in The Holdovers.

At first glance, the focus of the film is the dynamic between a strict teacher and a rebellious student who stay at a boarding school over Christmas 1970. But your Mary has a crucial role to play in this story…

I felt that way too. This could easily have become a typical men and mentors story, like “Dead Poets Society” or “Good Will Hunting”. My figure brings in a different narrative color. Maybe also a new tenderness.







A chain-smoking chef whose son has just been killed in action in Vietnam – how easy was it for you to relate to this woman?

Despite all the differences, I definitely recognized myself in her. Not least in her ability to juggle several things at the same time in everyday life, no matter how much she has on her mind or how she is feeling. She knows that others are counting on her and relying on her, so she puts her own sensitivities aside and perseveres. Also because it distracts her from her own worries. I know that from myself. If I'm not feeling well and my own situation is dragging me down, it immediately becomes a minor matter when, for example, a close friend contacts me and needs me. Sometimes it's easier to be there for others than for yourself.

Is it true that Payne made you start smoking?

In fact, I am a complete non-smoker. I come from a musical background and am a trained singer, so cigarettes were of course always an absolute taboo because of my voice. But I knew that smoking would really be a deciding factor in this character. Alexander initially sent me two packs of fake cigarettes, the kind often used in films. However, I quickly realized that somehow they weren't the right thing. They weren't the right weight and the smoke didn't look real. If it had been just one scene, I would have pulled it off believably. But she smokes so much, especially in her grief, that I finally decided to smoke real cigarettes. Luckily, I quickly found a brand that was very light and without a lot of additives.

As different as the three characters that “The Holdovers” is about are, the chemistry between you and your two colleagues Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa is particularly harmonious. What if you didn't get along at all during filming?

Chemistry cannot be created artificially. If she is there, you can count yourself lucky. And if not, then you just have to step up your acting game. That makes things a little more difficult, but not impossible, after all, we act as if we do other things too. That's really everyday life in our job. Not at all because it happens all the time that you don't like the person you're talking to. But simply because you often don't have time to get to know each other. You are put in front of a camera with complete strangers and are supposed to immediately create a believable interpersonal relationship. There's really no choice but to play.







Almost four years ago you achieved your breakthrough with the film “Dolemite Is My Name” alongside Eddie Murphy, and since then you have appeared alongside Sandra Bullock in “The Lost City” and series such as “Only Murders In The Building”. And now you might soon win the Oscar. That went pretty quickly, didn't it?