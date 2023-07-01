With videoSinger Davina Michelle (27) has almost sold out her first club tour in years after leaving the studio of the talk show on Thursday evening. Renze turned upside down. There she also received a surprise from the presenter, after an already special time.

Those who perform in an evening talk show on RTL 4 usually have to make do with a small elevation in the corner of the studio that functions as a stage. Only Humberto Tan has a serious stage at his disposal in his program. 690,000 viewers watched Davina Michelle perform her rendition of heartbeat bee Renze also started on the mini stage, but didn’t stay there for long.

After a minute, a ten-piece drum band walked into the studio and formed a circle around the talk show table. Davina danced with the musicians around the guests and used the platform on which the table stands as her stage. Close to the cameras, she finished her performance, intended to promote her first club tour in three years.

Davina Michelle at Renze. © RTL



That has worked out quite well: her concerts in Utrecht (TivoliVredenburg), Groningen (Oosterpoort) and Antwerp (De Roma) are already sold out on Friday evening, only tickets for Tilburg (013) are still available. After the performance, presenter Renze Klamer surprised the singer with a gold award for heartbeatdue to 40,000 copies sold and a multiple of streams.

,,Oh, how fat”, Davina exclaimed. “I didn’t expect that at all. It’s been a while, nice!” It does indeed seem a bit quieter around Davina in the Netherlands lately, but things are still going well for her. In the past month she was the opening act for the American band Maroon 5 twice, or as it is called nowadays, ‘special guest’.

She performed in Lisbon and Berlin, in the latter city in the Mercedes-Benz Arena, comparable to Ziggo Dome and Ahoy in the Netherlands. In Portugal, she made a crowd jump:



Michelle Davina Hoogendoorn, as the artist is really called, graces the cover of the digital version of the magazine this month Number:



